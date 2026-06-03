Georgia Pecan Growers Vote to Continue Pecan Commission Assessments

ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced that Georgia pecan producers voted to continue the Georgia Pecan Commission Marketing Order through 2029, extending it for an additional three years.

Under the renewed marketing order, the assessment rate will remain at $0.01 cent per pound for growers having 30 acres or more, with an average of 13 trees per acre. The three-year renewal was approved by an affirmative vote of nearly 84% of all ballots received. The renewal will become effective upon notification to the applicable producers.

The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Pecans collects these funds to be used for education, promotion, and research on critical areas affecting pecan production in Georgia.

Marketing Orders are reviewed and voted on by producers every three years to ensure continued support for the Commission’s mission and programs.

###