Fan-Made Hub Brings 1,500+ Import-Ready Builds to Path of Exile 2 Players Ahead of Return of the Ancients

POE2 Build Planner homepage with tools to import, convert, and manage character build files.

poe2buildplanner gives Path of Exile 2 players a one-stop community resource to browse, download, and convert .build files for the game's in-game Build Planner.

The missing piece was a simple bridge into the game's own Build Planner. We built poe2buildplanner.com so players can go from a community build to an import-ready .build file in under a minute.” — Andy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Path of Exile 2 players prepare for the upcoming Return of the Ancients update on May 29, a new fan-made community hub has launched to address one of the game's most persistent challenges: getting from community theorycrafting into the game itself. poe2buildplanner.com now offers over 1,500 downloadable .build files organized by class and Ascendancy, along with a browser-based converter that turns Path of Building exports and pobb.in links into the game's native .build format.Path of Exile 2, developed by Grinding Gear Games, is among the most mechanically complex action RPGs available today. The game features 12 character classes, 36 Ascendancy specializations, 240 Skill Gems, 200 Support Gems, and over 1,500 passive skill tree nodes.For many players, planning a viable build still means moving between community forums, Path of Building exports, and pobb.in share links before they can get usable guidance inside the game client. With Return of the Ancients set to overhaul Path of Exile 2's endgame Atlas, introduce new progression systems, and expand crafting mechanics, the demand for accessible, import-ready builds is expected to grow further.The site is built around the .build file format that Grinding Gear Games documented for its in-game Build Planner — a system designed for players to import builds from third-party sources. poe2buildplanner.com currently hosts 1,535 community-sourced builds converted into this format, covering classes including Warrior, Sorceress, Witch, Ranger, Huntress, Mercenary, Monk, and Druid.Players can browse builds by class and Ascendancy, download the .build file, and place it in their local Documents/My Games/Path of Exile 2/BuildPlanner/ folder to import through the game's Build Planner panel. For players who already have a Path of Building export or a pobb.in share link, the site also offers a browser-based conversion tool that runs entirely client-side — no uploads, no account required."Path of Exile 2 players already share builds everywhere — on forums, in pobb.in links, in Path of Building exports, and across Discord servers," said Andy, Creator of poe2buildplanner.com. "The missing piece was a simple bridge into the game's own Build Planner. We built poe2buildplanner.com so players can go from a community build to an import-ready .build file in under a minute."poe2buildplanner.com is free to use and available now at https://poe2buildplanner.com . The site is a fan-made community project and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Grinding Gear Games. Path of Exile is a registered trademark of Grinding Gear Games. Because community builds may reference passive node IDs that change between patches, some imported files may display partial passive-tree guidance while remaining fully usable in the in-game planner.About poe2buildplanner.compoe2buildplanner.com is a fan-made Path of Exile 2 build-planning resource focused on .build files, class-based build browsing, and browser-based Path of Building conversion. The site helps players move community build ideas into the game's in-game Build Planner workflow. For more information, visit https://poe2buildplanner.com

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