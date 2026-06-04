Zeke’s Roofing Launches HEROES Program to Support Community Service Professionals Across Tampa Bay
Zeke’s Roofing launches the HEROES Program to provide roofing discounts and community support for service professionals across Tampa Bay.
Built on the belief that service deserves more than recognition alone, the HEROES Program was created to support healthcare workers, educators, first responders, government employees, military personnel, veterans, and other essential community professionals throughout Tampa Bay and surrounding areas.
“At Zeke’s Roofing, we believe the people who dedicate their lives to helping others deserve real support in return,” said Eric Decelles of Zeke’s Roofing. “The HEROES Program is our way of giving back to the individuals and families who keep our communities strong.”
The HEROES acronym represents the following groups:
H – Healthcare Workers
Doctors, nurses, caregivers, medical staff, and frontline healthcare professionals.
E – Educators
Teachers, administrators, school staff, coaches, and mentors shaping future generations.
R – Responders
Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, dispatchers, and emergency response professionals.
O – Operational Workers
City, county, state, and government employees who help communities function every day.
E – Emergency Personnel
Emergency management professionals and critical response teams serving during times of crisis and disaster.
S – Service Members
Active-duty military personnel, veterans, and the families who have sacrificed and served our nation.
As part of the initiative, Zeke’s Roofing contributes 1% of its monthly gross revenue directly into the HERO Fund. The fund is used to support qualifying HEROES through roofing discounts, assistance initiatives, emergency support programs, and community outreach efforts.
For example, if the company generates $1,000,000 in monthly revenue, $10,000 is automatically allocated into the HERO Fund to benefit local HEROES and their families.
The company says the program reflects its long-term commitment to serving the community beyond roofing services alone.
“Roofing is about more than shingles and materials,” Decelles said. “A roof protects families, memories, and futures. Through the HEROES Program, we’re committed to helping protect the people who spend their lives protecting and serving others.”
Zeke’s Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Tampa Bay and surrounding communities, including roof repairs, full roof replacements, storm damage inspections, and financing solutions for homeowners.
For more information about the HEROES Program or to see if you qualify, visit CallZeke.com or contact Zeke’s Roofing directly.
About Zeke’s Roofing:
Zeke’s Roofing is a Tampa Bay roofing company committed to delivering high-quality roofing solutions with honesty, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. The company specializes in residential roof repairs, roof replacements, storm damage inspections, and roofing financing options while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement and customer care.
Remember… Don’t Freak, Call Zeke!
Eric Decelles
Zeke's Roofing
+1 727-777-5741
email us here
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