Zeke’s Roofing Launches HEROES Program to Support Community Service Professionals Across Tampa Bay

As part of the launch of the Zeke’s Roofing H.E.R.O.E.S. Program, the company unveiled its newly wrapped H1 HERO vehicle on the beaches of Tampa Bay, symbolizing strength, service, and community pride.

Zeke’s Roofing launches the HEROES Program to provide roofing discounts and community support for service professionals across Tampa Bay.

We created the HEROES Program to give back to the people who dedicate their lives to protecting, serving, educating, and caring for our communities every day.” — Eric Decelles

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeke’s Roofing proudly announces the launch of its HEROES Program , a community-driven initiative designed to provide substantial roofing discounts, assistance programs, and community support for the men and women who serve and protect local communities every day.Built on the belief that service deserves more than recognition alone, the HEROES Program was created to support healthcare workers, educators, first responders, government employees, military personnel, veterans, and other essential community professionals throughout Tampa Bay and surrounding areas.“At Zeke’s Roofing, we believe the people who dedicate their lives to helping others deserve real support in return,” said Eric Decelles of Zeke’s Roofing. “The HEROES Program is our way of giving back to the individuals and families who keep our communities strong.”The HEROES acronym represents the following groups:H – Healthcare WorkersDoctors, nurses, caregivers, medical staff, and frontline healthcare professionals.E – EducatorsTeachers, administrators, school staff, coaches, and mentors shaping future generations.R – RespondersPolice officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, dispatchers, and emergency response professionals.O – Operational WorkersCity, county, state, and government employees who help communities function every day.E – Emergency PersonnelEmergency management professionals and critical response teams serving during times of crisis and disaster.S – Service MembersActive-duty military personnel, veterans, and the families who have sacrificed and served our nation.As part of the initiative, Zeke’s Roofing contributes 1% of its monthly gross revenue directly into the HERO Fund. The fund is used to support qualifying HEROES through roofing discounts, assistance initiatives, emergency support programs, and community outreach efforts.For example, if the company generates $1,000,000 in monthly revenue, $10,000 is automatically allocated into the HERO Fund to benefit local HEROES and their families.The company says the program reflects its long-term commitment to serving the community beyond roofing services alone.“Roofing is about more than shingles and materials,” Decelles said. “A roof protects families, memories, and futures. Through the HEROES Program, we’re committed to helping protect the people who spend their lives protecting and serving others.”Zeke’s Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Tampa Bay and surrounding communities, including roof repairs, full roof replacements, storm damage inspections, and financing solutions for homeowners.For more information about the HEROES Program or to see if you qualify, visit CallZeke.com or contact Zeke’s Roofing directly.About Zeke’s Roofing:Zeke’s Roofing is a Tampa Bay roofing company committed to delivering high-quality roofing solutions with honesty, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. The company specializes in residential roof repairs, roof replacements, storm damage inspections, and roofing financing options while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement and customer care.Remember… Don’t Freak, Call Zeke!

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