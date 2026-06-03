Scalise: Every Dollar Stolen by Fraudsters Is a Dollar Taken from Working Families

On House Republicans' commitment to regular order:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-Ill.) to highlight House Republicans' efforts to root out billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse, protect hardworking taxpayers, and hold fraudsters accountable while Democrats continue to oppose commonsense reforms.

“We are bringing a number of bills this week. We're bringing another appropriations bill to the floor, Ag Approps. You look at what Chairman Cole and his members of the Appropriations Committee continue to do, moving bill after bill, out of subcommittee, out of full committee. They've got some more subcommittee and full committee markups, but we're bringing yet another appropriations bill to the floor this week, tomorrow. Get that bill over to the Senate, allow the Senate to start working on a normal appropriations process. It's a commitment Speaker Johnson made the day he came in. He's committed to continuing to follow through so that we don't end up with the Christmas omnibuses that seem to be a pattern around this place, a pattern that we broke. We broke it by getting back to doing the work of Congress, having these appropriations bills move through the process.

“We're bringing other bills too. You're seeing the NDAA being marked up in the Armed Services Committee later this week. Critical, critical bill to our national security, to our Department of War. Chairman Rogers and his committee, I think he told me yesterday they have about 1,000 amendments filed on that bill. They will go through that process over the next few days and produce a great NDAA bill for our country's defense. And then you'll see that bill coming to the floor shortly thereafter. Surface Transportation Bill, that's moved through two committees now, working on that coalition. You'll see that bill moving to the floor.”

On Democrats opposing commonsense fraud reforms:

“We're also bringing, as Chair McClain and Whip Emmer and Mary Miller talked about, some more bills to confront the fraud, the massive, massive fraud that sadly occurs in this country with your taxpayer dollars. And it's not thousands or millions, it's billions of dollars that is being stolen every single year from the hardworking taxpayers of America. And House Republicans are committed to ending it, to exposing it, to giving more tools to the lawmakers, to Justice Department, to others, to root it out and send people to jail who steal your money. And why, for some reason, does every single Democrat continue to oppose every measure we bring to root out this fraud? I think it begs an important question to ask.

“You go back to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we put important fraud prevention measures in there. Bill wasn't just about helping give working families more of their tax dollars back – no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. These are blue-collar workers who are finally starting to get thousands of dollars back in their pocket so they can take a summer vacation, so they can invest maybe for their kids' education fund. But every Democrat voted no. And I don't think it was just because Democrats don't want Americans to have more of their hard-earned money. Democrats also knew that in that bill we had fraud prevention measures that eliminated fraud, that exposed learing centers. Sadly, everybody knows what a learing center is. It wasn't just a typo. It's theft of your money. And how much money? We're talking tens of billions. Dr. Oz estimates over $100 billion just in durable medical equipment and hospice fraud...



“Every Democrat stands in the way of us rooting it out because we're able to take that money, the savings that we get from fraud prevention, and give it back to families in the form of no tax on overtime. Senior citizens, 85% of whom no longer have to pay taxes on their Social Security. That's how much fraud was out there. And every Democrat voted no.”

On holding fraudsters accountable:

“Now we're going to bring these three bills this week. Again, you know, you look at the fraud in TANF. You'll hear the Democrats on the floor. They're going to hide behind children and, oh my gosh, don't take this money away. Well, [Chair] Lisa [McClain] told you the story: $42 million from one fraudster in Minnesota, all under the guise of helping feed children who are needy. That's what they do. They use these programs and they talk about lofty things like helping to feed children and they steal the money from those children to put it in their pockets. Every one of them ought to go to jail. And that money ought to be returned to the taxpayers. Yes, help the people who need it, but take the money away from the fraudsters and send them to prison. That's what we're doing this week. Watch how every Democrat votes on these bills. It's going to be very, very telling.”

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