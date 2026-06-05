Vantegrate Launches Sellium, an AI Sales Agent for WhatsApp Built for Complex Product Sales

New solution helps companies make specialist product knowledge available across the sales process while keeping human sales teams in control

BUENOS AIRES, CIUDAD AUTóNOMA DE BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prospective customer sends a WhatsApp message after business hours describing a need but providing only partial information. The request requires product knowledge, pricing expertise, and an understanding of business rules before a quote can be prepared. The specialist who normally handles these requests is unavailable, so the opportunity waits.For many manufacturers, distributors, and companies with complex catalogs, this scenario is a daily reality.Today, Vantegrate announced the launch of Sellium, an AI sales agent for WhatsApp designed to help companies handle technical sales conversations, product selection, configuration, pricing, and quotation workflows using verified company information, approved business rules, and existing product knowledge.Sellium was created for organizations that sell products and solutions where a simple price lookup is not enough to complete a sale. Many businesses manage thousands of product references, technical specifications, compatibility requirements, pricing conditions, discounts, taxes, promotions, and configurable options that typically require experienced specialists to interpret customer requests before generating an accurate quote."The problem was never the lack of technology. The real issue was that product knowledge lived in the heads of a few people. When those people were unavailable, the sale stopped," said Francisco Morales, Co founder of Vantegrate.Unlike traditional chatbots, Sellium is designed to support consultative sales conversations. The platform can ask clarifying questions, interpret customer requirements, reason over product catalogs and technical documentation, apply pricing policies and business rules, and guide customers toward appropriate solutions while maintaining consistency across the sales process.Operating directly through WhatsApp, Sellium helps companies respond when customers are ready to buy, regardless of business hours. Every conversation is recorded and traceable, allowing human sales representatives to step into the process with full context whenever needed.Vantegrate emphasizes that Sellium is not intended to replace salespeople."Sellium was not created to replace the commercial team. It was created to remove the repetitive work that slows that team down. The agent absorbs volume and routine tasks, so the best salespeople can return to what only they can do: understand the customer, build trust, and close," Morales added.By handling the first layer of sales complexity, Sellium allows specialists to focus on higher value conversations while helping organizations improve availability, consistency, and response times. The result is a more scalable sales operation that is less dependent on a small number of individuals holding critical product knowledge.The platform is particularly suited for companies involved in technical product sales, configurable solutions, industrial products, distribution operations, and large catalog environments where accurate quoting requires access to detailed information and established commercial rules.Rather than requiring a large scale transformation, organizations can begin with a single product line or category, evaluate performance in a controlled environment, and expand based on measurable results."Companies do not lose opportunities only because they lack demand. They also lose opportunities because they cannot respond with accuracy and speed at the exact moment the customer is ready to buy," Morales said.Built to Support Complex Sales OperationsSellium was developed to help organizations improve sales productivity while maintaining control over the commercial process.Key capabilities include:• Sales conversations directly within WhatsApp• Support for large and complex product catalogs• Product selection and configuration assistance• Use of verified company information and technical documentation• Application of approved pricing policies, discounts, taxes, and business rules• Consistent quotation generation• Full conversation traceability and visibility• Seamless escalation to human sales representatives• Gradual implementation starting with a single product category or business unitBy transforming company knowledge into an operational asset available throughout the sales process, Sellium helps businesses reduce bottlenecks, improve responsiveness, and create a more consistent customer experience.About VantegrateVantegrate is a Buenos Aires based technology company focused on building AI agents for medium and large organizations. The company was founded by professionals with extensive experience in enterprise software, sales processes, business operations, and digital transformation.Vantegrate combines the expertise of two complementary technology organizations. Ventix Solutions, founded in 2020, contributes experience in technology consulting and enterprise software implementation. EGA Futura, founded in 1994, brings more than three decades of experience developing business software, including ERP solutions, and supporting organizations across Latin America and international markets.The company's mission is to apply artificial intelligence to practical business challenges, helping organizations eliminate operational bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and generate measurable business outcomes.For more information, visit https://vantegrate.com

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