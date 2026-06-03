Peptides Calculator Tops 50,000 Users With Over 1 Million Shots Logged

Free Peptides Calculator

iOS and Apple Watch app for the peptide research community expands AI lab analysis, meal and exercise plan generation, with on-device data privacy.

Reaching 50,000 users and over a million shots logged tells us researchers wanted something built around how they actually work — track everything, compare results, keep the data yours.” — Himanshu Batra, Founder, Peptides Calculator

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peptides Calculator, an iOS and Apple Watch application built for the peptide research community, today announced it has surpassed 50,000 users, who together have logged more than 1 million shots through the app. The milestone arrives as the app expands its AI-powered analysis and personalized plan generation features for self-directed researchers who track cycles, log lab work, and study their own physiology over time.

Built originally as a dosing math utility, Peptides Calculator has grown into a research companion that replaces the spreadsheets, notebooks, and disconnected apps that researchers historically used to manage their work. The app provides descriptive cycle tracking, vial inventory management, injection-site rotation, lab panel analysis, and personalized meal and exercise plan generation, all in a single iOS app with an Apple Watch companion.

AI Tools Built Around How Researchers Actually Work

The 50,000-user milestone follows a year of expansion into AI-assisted research workflows. The app's lab analysis engine ingests panel results through OCR and offers comparison insights across multiple draws, identifying which markers have shifted and which warrant attention. Researchers can ask follow-up questions through an in-app conversational interface grounded in their own data, rather than searching across forums and PDFs.

Beyond labs, the app generates personalized meal plans and exercise plans based on each researcher's stats, goals, and constraints. Meal plans handle dietary preferences, allergies, and macro targets, and include the ability to log meals via photo scanning. Exercise plans adjust for experience level, available equipment, and injury history, and can be regenerated week over week as goals shift.

Apple Watch and Privacy-First by Design

Peptides Calculator ships with a native Apple Watch companion that surfaces shot reminders, current streaks, and HealthKit metrics on the wrist, and includes a Live Activity for active shot timers. Equally central to the product is its privacy posture: researcher data is stored locally on device using Apple's SwiftData framework, with no cloud database storing health-sensitive content on the company's servers. Backups are written to the researcher's own iCloud Drive, not to a vendor's infrastructure, a deliberate departure from the cloud-by-default norm of most health and fitness apps.

Researcher Adoption

The 1 million logged shots figure reflects active, sustained use rather than installs alone. Researchers using Peptides Calculator typically track multiple peptide cycles in parallel, log lab panels every few months, and increasingly use the app's AI features to compare results across draws.

Availability

Peptides Calculator is available worldwide on the App Store, in both English and Spanish, for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 and above.

About Peptides Calculator

Peptides Calculator is an iOS and Apple Watch application built for the peptide research community. The app provides cycle and inventory tracking, lab panel analysis with AI-powered insights, personalized meal and exercise plan generation, and local-first data storage. Learn more at peptidescalculator.app.

Note: Peptides Calculator provides descriptive tracking tools and does not offer medical advice, prescribe dosing, or replace consultation with a licensed clinician.

Peptides Calculator

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