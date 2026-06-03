Fashion, Philanthropy and Cancer Research Take Center Stage at the 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon

Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer Logo Dr. Samuel Waxman (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Alexandra Adame (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Mary Slattery, Dr Samuel Waxman (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Safiyya Models (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer honored Alexandra Adame and Mary Slattery with special fashion presentation by Safiyaa - Event Raises near $250,000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, held its 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon at Riverpark in New York City. The elegant afternoon brought together philanthropists, members of the fashion community, and advocates for cancer research, raising nearly $250,000. With a match from The Mark Foundation, final totals will be doubled, bringing the amount raised to almost a half a million dollars and making this most successful Waxman Luncheon to date.The Waxman Institute was established to combat the single greatest risk factor for cancer - aging. By pairing world-class scientists studying aging biology with those focused on oncology, the Waxman Institute is funding crucial research to better understand the complex link between aging and cancer with the aim of developing more effective treatments and prevention strategies.This year’s luncheon honored fashion entrepreneur Alexandra Adame and Corcoran real estate broker Mary Slattery for their extraordinary commitment to advancing cancer research. Safiyaa was the event’s fashion presenter, adding a refined fashion moment to an afternoon that has become a notable fixture on New York’s charitable calendar.Luncheon attendees also had an opportunity to participate in an exclusive raffle featuring a diamond pendant necklace valued at $18,000 donated by Brilliant Star and participate in live and silent auctions, with donated luxury items from companies such as Judith Leiber, Ippolita, Carlos Falchi, Maximillion, Jimmy Choo, and Kobi Halperin.Notable Attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Alexandra Adame, Mary Slattery, Navarre Rice and Danielle Karnuts from Safiyya, and Tali Mehdyzdeh from Brilliant Stars.Event leadership included Event Chairs Marion N. Waxman, Susan Pernick and Dina Koutroumanis; Event Co-Chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman and Helen Vaysman; and committee members Sandy Ackerman, Jessica DiPalma, Orital Karelic, Norah Lawlor, Lorri Scott, Tali Mehdyzdeh and Randi Schatz.About The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer:The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer was established in July 2025 as part of a merger between the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) and The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. The Waxman Institute builds on a long-time collaborative partnership between the two organizations, one rooted in a commitment to fostering open science globally. As part of The Mark Foundation, the Waxman Institute will benefit from The Mark Foundation's global network of cancer research experts and its innovative operating model while also drawing upon the SWCRF 50-year legacy in international scientific collaboration that has advanced significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment.For more information, visit www.waxmaninstitute.org IG: @waxmancancer | FB: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

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