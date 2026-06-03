Bamba Travel Launches New Agent Booking Platform to Make Adventure Travel Sales Faster, Easier, and More Flexible

Machu Picchu in Peru New Bamba Travel platform Patagonia with wildlife

The upgraded agent site is 38 times faster than the previous platform with improved search, smoother checkout, and flexible payment options.

Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for travel professionals to find the right trips, book them quickly, and work with us in the way that best fits their business.” — Paul Sarfati

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamba Travel has officially launched its new agent booking platform, designed to make it easier, faster, and more intuitive for travel agents to search, quote, and book adventure travel experiences around the world.

The new platform represents a major step forward in Bamba Travel’s ongoing commitment to supporting travel agents with efficient technology, flexible commercial options, and a broad global product portfolio focused on adventure, culture, nature, and authentic local experiences.

With the new agent site, travel professionals can now navigate trips more easily, search products more efficiently, and complete bookings through an optimised checkout flow. The system is also 38 times faster than the previous version, significantly improving the user experience for agents managing multiple enquiries, quotes, and bookings.

One of the most important upgrades is the introduction of more flexible payment and pricing options. Depending on their commercial agreement and payment setup, agents can now book using either credit card or credit terms, with support for both pre-pay and post-pay arrangements. The platform also allows agents to work with either gross rates or commissionable rates, giving agencies more flexibility in how they manage margins, commissions, and client payments.

“We built this new platform with agents in mind,” said Paul Sarfati, Founder & CEO of Bamba Travel. “Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for travel professionals to find the right trips, book them quickly, and work with us in the way that best fits their business. Whether an agent prefers gross rates, commissionable rates, credit card payments, or approved credit terms, we want to provide the flexibility they need to sell more confidently.”

Bamba Travel offers a wide variety of travel experiences across 49 countries around the world, including adventure trips, cultural journeys, nature-based itineraries, and experiential travel products for curious travellers who want to explore the world in a meaningful yet budget-conscious way.

The company’s portfolio is designed for travellers seeking authentic experiences, flexible travel styles, and accessible adventure. From independent adventures to small group tours and tailor-made options, Bamba Travel continues to focus on connecting travellers with the people, places, and stories that make each destination unique.

The launch also forms part of Bamba Travel’s broader strategy to strengthen its relationships with travel agents and make global adventure travel easier to sell online.

Travel agents interested in working with Bamba Travel are invited to register through the new agent platform and explore the company’s growing selection of products.

Agents can register here: Agent Registration Link

About Bamba Travel

Bamba Travel is a global adventure travel company offering budget-conscious, experience-rich trips focused on culture, nature, adventure, and authentic local connection. With a wide range of products across 49 countries, Bamba Travel works with travel agents and partners worldwide to provide flexible, meaningful, and accessible travel experiences for curious travellers.

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