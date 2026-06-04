The Historic Anchorage Hotel Recognized as One of Alaska’s Top Haunted Destinations

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Anchorage Hotel, a cornerstone of Alaska hospitality since 1916 and a member of the National Register of Historic Places, is one of Alaska’s most prominent haunted destinations. The designation highlights the property's unique blend of architectural heritage and century-old local lore.

Originally established to serve the pioneers of Alaska's "Tent City," the Historic Anchorage Hotel has long been the subject of interest for historians and paranormal enthusiasts alike. The hotel’s reputation for the supernatural is rooted in documented accounts of guest experiences and historical events that have taken place within its walls over the last 110 years.

One of the most enduring stories associated with the property involves the 1921 unsolved mystery of Anchorage’s first Chief of Police, John J. "Black Jack" Sturgus. While the case remains officially unsolved, Dr. Laura Koenig and Ghost Tours host Rick Goodfellow have explored a theory on what may have happened on an episode of "The AnchorED City Podcast". According to historical records, Sturgus was found mortally wounded just steps from the hotel. While stories of ghost encounters have been told for over 110 years, guests and staff have maintained a "Ghost Log" documenting unexplained occurrences, including sightings of a "Lady in White," mysterious sounds in the corridors, and the movement of stationary objects, over the last 20 years.

"Being recognized as a top haunted destination is a testament to the deep, layered history of this building," said a spokesperson for The Historic Anchorage Hotel. "While our guests appreciate the modern comforts and historic charm of the hotel, they are often drawn here by the stories that have been passed down through generations. We take pride in preserving these legends as part of the Anchorage community’s cultural fabric."

The hotel remains a luxury historic property in downtown Anchorage, offering 26 suites that retain the elegance of the 1936 Annex reconstruction. This latest recognition is expected to draw heritage travelers and ghost enthusiasts looking for an authentic Alaska experience during the autumn and winter seasons.

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About The Historic Anchorage Hotel: The Historic Anchorage Hotel is a boutique property located in the heart of downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1916 and the hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The 1936 annex was an add-on to the original Anchorage Hotel located next door on the corner of 3rd and E St., and a sky bridge connected the two buildings over the alley. The Neumann family purchased the hotel and completed a full renovation in the late 80s. It offers a unique combination of traditional Alaska hospitality and historic preservation. For more information on the hotel’s history and sightings, visit: www.historicanchoragehotel.com/historic-anchorage-hotel-hauntings

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