Horseshoe Bay Child Predator Named Featured Fugitive for June

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Victor Ramos Jr. – a child predator with ties to Llano and Burnet counties – is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during June if the tip is received this month.

Victor Manuel Ramos Jr., 19, from Horseshoe Bay, has been wanted out of Llano Co. since Aug. 15, 2025, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In April 2025, Ramos was convicted in Burnet Co. of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was given 10 years of probation. On Aug. 21, 2025, a warrant was also issued out of Burnet Co. for his arrest for a probation violation, stemming from his original charges from April 2025.

Ramos Jr. is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He also has ties to Cottonwood Shores and Marble Falls in Burnet Co. More information about Ramos or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 36 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 27 sex offenders and five gang members – with $50,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-058)