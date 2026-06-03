Roadway Improvements Completed on Victory Boulevard (Route 171) Widening Project in York County

All lanes, including new second eastbound turn-lane on Victory Boulevard, opened overnight June 2, marking completion of the widening project designed to improve safety and ease congestion

YORK COUNTY – Overnight on June 2, a new second eastbound left-turn lane opened to traffic on Victory Boulevard (Route 171) to northbound Hampton Highway (Route 134) as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)’s Victory Boulevard Widening Project. Additionally, contractor crews permanently removed the previous turn-lane and work zone closures along eastbound Victory Boulevard between George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) and Hampton Highway. The opening marks completion of the $4.69 million roadway improvements project, which was awarded to Curtis Contracting, Inc., and began construction in March 2025.

Designed to increase capacity, ease congestion and improve traffic operations, the project widened Victory Boulevard from five to six lanes between George Washington Memorial Highway and Hampton Highway. Improvements included adding a new third eastbound travel lane on Victory Boulevard and a second left-turn lane to northbound Hampton Highway.

The project also added a fourth full-length westbound travel lane on Victory Boulevard by extending the acceleration lane from the Walmart Supercenter entrance to tie in with the right-turn lane at Kiln Creek Parkway, an improvement designed to enhance safety for motorists heading toward the Kiln Creek community or Interstate 64.

Additional improvements included a new storm sewer system to improve drainage, traffic signal upgrades with vehicle detection technology at the intersection to better manage traffic flow, two new concrete medians and a new concrete overlay on the eastbound lanes.

For more information on the project, visit the Victory Boulevard Widening Project web page (https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/hampton-roads-district/route-171-victory-boulevard-widening).