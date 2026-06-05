Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure, Ocean Man Nakoda Nation Break Ground on Historic 100 MW Turning Sun Solar Project

Turning Sun Solar represents the kind of project we are proud to advance, one built on strong partnership, shared purpose and long-term impact.” — Mazen Turk, CEO, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI)

ESTEVAN, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) and Ocean Man Nakoda Nation (OMNN) officially broke ground on the Turning Sun Solar Project on Friday, June 5th. Located in the Rural Municipality (RM) of Estevan, this 100 MWac utility-scale facility will operate under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SaskPower, Saskatchewan’s primary energy provider.The ceremony began with a traditional blessing led by Ocean Man Nakoda Nation Elders, highlighting the project’s name "Turning Sun", which reflects the community's commitment to land stewardship. This was followed by a traditional drum group led by OMFN, leading into a series of remarks by event dignitaries, which included:• Chief Ernest Standingready, Ocean Man Nakoda Nation• Mazen Turk, CEO, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure• Nicholas M. Logothetis, Executive Vice Chairman, Libra Group• The Honourable Terry Duguid, Former Federal Minister of Environment & MP, Winnipeg-South• Mark Peters, Director, IPP Generation & Commercial Products, SaskPower• Rob Frasca, Vice President of Canadian Operations, Barton Malow“Turning Sun Solar represents the kind of project we are proud to advance, one built on strong partnership, shared purpose and long-term impact,” said Mazen Turk, CEO of GSI. “Together with Ocean Man Nakoda Nation, we are delivering a landmark clean energy project that will strengthen Saskatchewan’s power supply, support economic opportunity and reflect our deep commitment to meaningful Indigenous partnerships that are core to our organizational ethos."“Today marks a significant milestone for Ocean Man Nakoda Nation. This is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision for the future” said Chief Earnest Standingready, Ocean Man Nakoda Nation. “Hand-in-hand with GSI, we are building a legacy of clean energy, stewardship, and creating opportunities for future generations."The project, which reached a major financing milestone of over $200 million earlier this year, is one of the largest solar projects in the province of Saskatchewan and the largest renewable energy project currently under construction in Canada. Once operational, Turning Sun Solar will provide enough power for the equivalent of 25,000 homes.As part of the event, the Honourable Terry Duguid (MP Winnipeg South), announced, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, a federal contribution of $15 million CAD through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). SREPs is a $4.5-billion federal funding initiative designed to support the development and deployment of clean energy and grid modernization for projects across Canada.“We’re investing in Saskatchewan and Canada’s power system to ensure reliable and affordable power, amidst the growing demand for electricity on the Prairies and beyond,” said The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. “Our government is committed to working with provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples and industry to strengthen Canada’s position as a clean energy superpower for decades to come.”“It is an honour to see one of Saskatchewan’s largest-ever solar projects, owned partially by Indigenous Peoples, begin to come to life — a testament to the ambition and execution of our government,” said The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. “Turning Sun will be a great asset for Saskatchewanians as we’re building a more affordable, resilient energy future across the Prairies.”The facility will be constructed by lead EPC contractor Barton Malow Canada and will feature roughly 200,000 bifacial solar modules supplied by VSUN Solar, a trusted manufacturer delivering high-performance module technology for large-scale renewable energy projects. Additionally, Polar Racking supplied the helical piles for this foundational project, bringing proven expertise and high-quality foundation solutions to one of Canada’s largest renewable energy developments.“SaskPower has 700 MW of wind and solar in development, all of which has strong Indigenous ownership components,” said Rupen Pandya, SaskPower President & CEO. “Turning Sun will provide opportunities for Indigenous business and further economic reconciliation while providing affordable power to our grid.”

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