Basketball Nation and Pacific Service Credit Union Announce Partnership to Elevate Youth Sports in Contra Costa County

Basketball Nation announces a new multi-year partnership with Pacific Service Credit Union, naming them the official credit union of Basketball Nation.

Pacific Service Credit Union shares our belief that sports are a powerful vehicle for building confidence, community, and opportunity. Together, we’re creating meaningful experiences for families.” — Mike Samuels

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basketball Nation is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with Pacific Service Credit Union, naming Pacific Service Credit Union the official credit union of Basketball Nation. This partnership represents a shared commitment to investing in youth, families, and community-driven experiences across the region.Through this partnership, Pacific Service CU will serve as the presenting sponsor of Basketball Nation’s premier facilities — Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek and the soon-to-open Discovery Homes Dream Courts in Pittsburg — while also playing a central role in programming, events, and community initiatives.“This partnership is about much more than branding — it’s about impact,” said Mike Samuels, CEO of Basketball Nation. “Pacific Service Credit Union shares our belief that youth sports are a powerful vehicle for building confidence, community, and opportunity. Together, we’re creating meaningful experiences for families throughout Contra Costa County.”A key focus of the partnership is increasing accessibility to Basketball Nation’s events and programs. Pacific Service CU will serve as the admission sponsor for select Basketball Nation tournaments providing free admission for Pacific Service CU members.“At Pacific Service Credit Union, our role goes beyond banking. We invest in the people and communities we serve,” said Jenna Lampson, President and CEO of Pacific Service Credit Union. “This partnership allows us to expand access to youth sports, connect with families in meaningful ways, and deliver tangible value that supports both personal and financial growth.”Pacific Service CU and Basketball Nation will work together on initiatives focused on supporting local youth and giving back to the communities they serve. The partnership will include scholarship and financial assistance opportunities for youth athletes, community events, financial literacy programs, youth account and savings initiatives, and family-focused engagement experiences at Basketball Nation events.Together, these efforts aim to remove barriers to participation and support the holistic development of young athletes both on and off the court. The partnership reflects a long-term investment in the region, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to serving families, supporting youth development, and strengthening local communities through sports and financial literacy.About Basketball NationBasketball Nation is a leading youth basketball platform bringing together the region’s top programs, events, and training under one unified brand. With premier facilities, elite programming, and a focus on community impact, Basketball Nation serves tens of thousands of athletes and families each year across Northern California.About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of over 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Pacific Service CU is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service CU its highest 5-Star rating. In addition, the credit union has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 10 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service CU concentrates on supporting organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services and disaster relief. For more information, visit: pacificservice.org

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