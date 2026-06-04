MyFundedFutures Acquires Equity Stake in Funding Predicts, Bridging Prop Trading and Prediction Markets

MyFundedFutures has acquired an equity stake in FundingPredicts, the first prop firm built exclusively for Prediction Markets.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFundedFutures has acquired an equity stake in Funding Predicts , a prop firm purpose-built for prediction markets, the companies announced today. The deal marks the first time a major futures prop trading firm has moved into the prediction market space and signals growing institutional interest in prediction markets as a tradable asset class.Funding Predicts ran a two-week public beta in May as the first prop firm designed exclusively around Polymarket, the decentralized prediction market platform. The company operates on a model familiar to the prop trading world: experienced traders enter a structured simulated evaluation, demonstrate consistent risk management and profitability, and receive funded accounts backed by the company's capital. For skilled predictors who lack the personal capital to trade at scale, the model removes a barrier that has historically kept talented traders on the sidelines.The approach appears to have found an audience. The two-week beta drew 2,000 users, who executed more than 200,000 trades and generated over $120 million in simulated volume. Those numbers suggest real demand for a prop firm structure in prediction markets, a category that has operated without one until now.For MyFundedFutures, the deal represents an expansion beyond traditional futures markets and into a fast-growing asset class. The company brings years of experience in trader evaluation, risk systems, and capital allocation, infrastructure that now underpins what FundingPredicts is building for Polymarket. Both entities will continue to operate independently while sharing technology, operational expertise, and strategic investment across the group.The partnership will focus on:Scaling trader evaluation and funding infrastructureExpanding market coverage as Polymarket adds sports, perpetuals, and new verticalsBringing institutional-grade risk management to prediction market tradingGrowing the funded trader base alongside platform volume"The prop firm model is proven in futures and CFDs. It gives traders with a solid strategy but limited personal capital access to real funding," said Drippy, CEO of Funding Predicts. "Prediction markets are hitting that same inflection point. We've watched Polymarket grow from a niche into a genuine financial venue, and there's a real gap between talented predictors and the capital they need to trade at scale. MyFundedFutures understands how to evaluate traders, manage risk, and operate at scale. This partnership lets us bring that same infrastructure to prediction markets."

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