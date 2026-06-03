Crack Seal Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 75 Between the North Dakota Border and S.D. Highway 20

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact:

Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BISON, S.D. – Beginning Monday, June 8, 2026, crews will begin a pavement preservation project by sealing cracks on S.D. Highway 75 between the North Dakota border and S.D. Highway 20.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes. Drivers should expect construction equipment and crews working on the roadway.

Later this summer, crews will level the remaining cracks to enhance ride quality.

The prime contractor on this $267,824 project is Highway Improvement, Inc from Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Dec. 11, 2026.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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