Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,475 in the last 365 days.

Crack Seal Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 75 Between the North Dakota Border and S.D. Highway 20

For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact:
Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BISON, S.D. – Beginning Monday, June 8, 2026, crews will begin a pavement preservation project by sealing cracks on S.D. Highway 75 between the North Dakota border and S.D. Highway 20.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes. Drivers should expect construction equipment and crews working on the roadway.

Later this summer, crews will level the remaining cracks to enhance ride quality.

The prime contractor on this $267,824 project is Highway Improvement, Inc from Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Dec. 11, 2026.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crack Seal Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 75 Between the North Dakota Border and S.D. Highway 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.