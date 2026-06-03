Culp honors HJ Halleck Award recipient for long-time community service

STATEHOUSE (June 3, 2026) – State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently honored 2026 HJ Halleck Community Service Award recipient Al Breyfogle with a House District 16 Declaration to recognize his long-time dedication to community service and volunteerism.

Culp said Breyfogle was announced as the 2026 HJ Halleck Community Service Award recipient by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce last month for his selfless service to local communities and effort spent making the area a better place to work and live. Breyfogle has donated his time, energy and resources in supporting local organizations, youth programs, schools, small businesses, fundraisers and community events.

"There is no better representative for the 'better together' motto of the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce than Al," Culp said. "He is the embodiment of what it means to be a community servant and wholly deserving of this recognition."

Breyfogle is a Hobert High School graduate and is involved in the Winamac football program. He's also a Winamac Athletic Booster and volunteers to mow at the high school. Since the untimely passing of his wife and son, Breyfogle has presented an annual Spirt of Sports Award to a local high school athlete. In the memory of his son and wife and alongside his daughter, Breyfogle created "A Day of Giving" effort that has provided homeless care packages, "Bravery Bags" for foster children, supported food pantries, sponsored children's programs and more.

A House District Declaration is a local award presented to Hoosiers in House District 16 who serve their community with high distinction and positively impact the lives of others.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

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