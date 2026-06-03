Commons: Governor ceremonially signs new law to expand property tax relief for Hoosier veterans

STATEHOUSE (June 3, 2026) – The governor recently ceremonially signed into law a legislative effort supported by State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) to expand property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, specifically those who have sustained total disabilities in service to the nation.

House Enrolled Act 1210 provides tax relief for veterans with total disabilities by increasing the property tax deduction to cover 100% of the assessed value of their real property, replacing the current $14,000 deduction. Under the law, disabled veterans who qualify will not owe property tax on their primary residence. The new law also converts several existing veteran property tax deductions into property tax liability credits beginning with taxes imposed for the 2026 assessment year to provide a more direct benefit.

"Indiana is dedicated to supporting our veterans both during and after their service," said Commons, a Purple Heart recipient and veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division who serves on the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. "With this property tax relief, we are helping make homeownership more affordable for the veterans who have sacrificed in service to our country."

Commons said the legislation also broadens tax relief opportunities for other veterans through new and expanded credits. Along with allowing veterans with a 100% disability rating to deduct 100% of their home’s assessed value with no cap, the law establishes new stackable property tax credits to replace existing deductions, including a $250 credit for partially disabled veterans with a disability rating of at least 10% who are age 62 or older, and a $350 credit for veterans who served during wartime.

Under the new law, veterans who previously qualified for a property tax deduction will instead receive a credit applied directly to their local property tax liability. The changes will take effect beginning with the 2026 assessment date.

Commons estimates the legislation will provide approximately $46.2 million in additional tax relief for veterans statewide beginning with taxes payable in 2027.

To learn more about other new laws passed during the 2026 legislative session, visit iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

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