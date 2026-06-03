Attorney General James Wins Court Decision Upholding $4.3 Million Judgment Against Wayne LaPierre

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced she secured another court victory in her case against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its former leadership. After winning her case at trial against the NRA, its former Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, and other top executives, Attorney General James secured a judgment in December 2024 requiring LaPierre to pay $4.3 million back to the organization and banning him from serving as an officer or director of the NRA for 10 years. The Appellate Division, First Judicial Department of the New York State Supreme Court rejected an attempt by LaPierre to overturn the judgment against him.

“Wayne LaPierre and other senior NRA leaders broke the law by funneling millions of dollars in lavish perks to themselves and their families,” said Attorney General James. “After we successfully proved our case to a jury, LaPierre was ordered to pay $4.3 million and was barred from serving as an NRA officer or director for a decade. This decision upholds the jury’s verdict and is another victory in our efforts to ensure that LaPierre is held accountable for his illegal self-dealing.”

Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against the NRA and the organization’s other current and former senior officers in August 2020 for violating the law by mismanaging the organization’s funds and contributing to the loss of tens of millions of dollars. On the eve of the first stage of the trial in January 2024, LaPierre abruptly announced his retirement as Executive Vice President and CEO of the NRA, a role he had held for more than 30 years. In February 2024, Attorney General James won the first stage of a two-part trial when the jury found the NRA, LaPierre, Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” Phillips, and former General Counsel and current Corporate Secretary John Frazer violated state laws. The jury found that the NRA failed to properly administer charitable funds and protect whistleblowers, that the NRA and Frazer made false regulatory filings, and that LaPierre and Phillips, together, caused the organization $7.4 million in monetary harm.

In December 2024, following a bench trial, Attorney General James secured a court judgment ordering the NRA to significantly reform its governance and requiring LaPierre to pay the $4.35 million and Phillips to pay the $2 million ordered by the jury plus nine percent interest per year. LaPierre was also banned from serving as an officer or director of the NRA or any organization under the NRA’s direct control for 10 years. The First Department rejected LaPierre’s attempt to overturn the court judgment.