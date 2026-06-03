maison blanche secures strategic investment of CHF 4 Million from Dale Ventures FZE

Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni photographed by Urs Jaudas

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- maison blanche, the Zurich-based fashion and creative brand founded by Yannik Zamboni, has secured strategic growth capital from Dubai-based investment firm Dale Ventures FZE (“Dale Ventures”) as part of a broader financing initiative to support the company’s continued international expansion and operational growth.The transaction includes a minority investment alongside a CHF 4 million (USD 5 million) convertible loan facility, positioning maison blanche to accelerate its next phase of growth and further strengthen its global presence.The investment from Dale Ventures reflects the firm’s conviction in founder-led brands with strong cultural positioning, differentiated creative direction, and long-term global growth potential. Since its founding in 2020, maison blanche has established a distinct market position through its conceptual design approach, disciplined brand identity, and growing international visibility.“At Dale Ventures, we back founders who build with vision and discipline,“ said Dale Wood, Founder of Dale Ventures FZE. „Yannik and the maison blanche team have created something rare, a brand with a distinctive creative voice and the operational rigour to scale internationally. We are proud to offer our support as the company expands its global footprint.”The newly secured capital will support the continued scaling of the business, including strategic hires, infrastructure development, studio expansion, and broader international market penetration.“This investment marks an important milestone in the evolution of maison blanche,” expresses founder Yannik Zamboni. “We have spent the past several years building a strong creative and operational foundation. With the support of Dale Ventures, we are now focused on scaling the business thoughtfully and sustainably while continuing to strengthen our global brand presence.”The investment reinforces maison blanche’s positioning as an emerging global luxury and creative brand while providing the operational and financial resources necessary to support its continued expansion.About maison blanchemaison blanche is a Zurich-based fashion label founded in 2020 by Yannik Zamboni. The company operates at the intersection of conceptual fashion, sustainability, and socio-cultural discourse, developing collections and creative projects through a locally rooted network of ateliers, producers, and creative partners.Website www.maisonblanche.swissInstagram @maisonblanche.swissAbout Dale Ventures FZEDale Ventures FZE is a Dubai-based global investment firm focused on partnering with high-growth businesses across consumer, technology, financial services, media, and real estate sectors. With offices spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the firm provides growth capital, strategic guidance, and operational expertise to companies with scalable business models and long-term growth potential.Website www.dale.com

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