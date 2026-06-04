Chevalier du Grand Robert (CGR) Named #1 Bordeaux Wine Brand in the United States

#1 Bordeaux Wine Brand in the U.S.

The French brand's rise to #1 reflects a growing consumer preference for traditional winemaking, authenticity, and everyday value.

What we’re seeing isn’t a short-term spike - it’s a long-term shift. Consumers aren’t walking away from wine. They’re redefining what they want from it.” — Rob Kuchar, Founder/CEO

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chevalier du Grand Robert (CGR) , the French wine brand developed and wholly owned by Boutique Beverage Company (Boutique Bev), has officially earned the position of the #1 Bordeaux wine brand in the United States, based on Nielsen rankings by brand (dollars and cases) for the latest 52-week period ending May 23, 2026.This milestone reflects a decisive shift in American wine consumption - one that increasingly favors authenticity, value, and a return to traditional winemaking practices. At a time when the broader wine category faces headwinds, Chevalier du Grand Robert’s rise signals a countertrend: growing consumer demand for approachable, Old World wines that deliver both quality and character at everyday price points.CGR’s success is rooted in a clear point of view. Rather than competing on heavily manipulated, mass-produced styles, the brand embraces low-intervention winemaking and classic French techniques - allowing each vintage to reflect the nuances of the growing season. The result is a portfolio of wines that feel both authentic and accessible, appealing to modern consumers who are drinking more intentionally.“While we’ve known for some time that CGR was performing at an elevated level, these results make it undeniable,” said Rob Kuchar, CEO and Founder of Boutique Beverage Company and trade-facing sister company, Executive Beverage (Executive Bev). “This is a moment of validation for our entire team. We set out to prove that approachable, Old World wines could not only compete in the U.S. - they could lead. And more importantly, that today’s consumer is ready for that shift.”The brand’s momentum has been fueled by its strong positioning within the sub-$20 retail segment, where value-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives that feel elevated without being expensive. CGR delivers on that promise - offering wines that over-index on perceived quality while maintaining accessibility across major retail channels.Behind the brand is a fully integrated business model that few wine companies can replicate. Boutique Beverage Company oversees product development, sourcing, branding, and importing; Beverage Service Company (BevServCo) manages compliance, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain operations; and Executive Beverage Company leads distributor management, retail partnerships, and sales execution nationwide. Together, the three entities create a seamless path from European winery to American consumer, enabling CGR to scale efficiently while maintaining the authenticity, quality, and value that have fueled its rise to the top of the Bordeaux category.The broader implication is clear: consumers are evolving. They are moving away from over-engineered wines and toward products that feel more transparent, more grounded, and more reflective of place. Old World wines - once considered niche or traditional - are now being rediscovered as a modern solution.CGR’s leadership position with Bordeaux in the French category is not just a brand milestone; it is a signal of where the category is headed.As Kuchar added, “What we’re seeing isn’t a short-term spike - it’s a long-term shift. Consumers aren’t walking away from wine. They’re redefining what they want from it. And in many ways, that future looks a lot like the past - just made more accessible.”For more information about Chevalier du Grand Robert (CGR), Executive Beverage Company, or the Boutique Beverage portfolio, please contact us today.

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