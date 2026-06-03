Tori Martin’s “Quit” Turns Perseverance Into A Powerful Country Anthem

Tori Martin Credit: Scott Slusher

Martin Has Several Appearances At CMA Fest And Premiered Quit on Good Morning Texas

This song came from a season of struggle in my own life. I think so many people know what it feels like to hit hard times. Quit is about grit, determination, and refusing to give up on your dreams.” — Tori Martin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuckySky Music’s Tori Martin’s new release, “Quit,” turns perseverance into a powerful Country anthem. The song’s protagonist is at a breaking point when she makes a phone call to the person who always inspires her – and gets a big dose of tough love in return.Martin says, "This song came from a season of struggle in my own life, and it’s become an anthem for me. I think so many people know what it feels like to hit hard times and wonder what’s next, but ‘Quit’ is about grit, determination, and refusing to give up on your dreams. You never know what’s waiting behind the next door you knock on, and I hope the lyrics remind people to keep going."GOOD MORNING TEXAS premiered the song last week. The official release date is June 5, and it’s available for PRE-SAVE now.I never taught you how toGive up when it’s tough luckAin’t no shortcutsI thought I taught you how toDo better be a go-getterDon’t ya say neverYou ain’t one to cut and runSo run with itI didn’t raise you up toQuit(B. DiLuigi / K. Manna / T. Martin)The lyrics are conversational and relatable, pairing inspiring storytelling with a memorable melody. Tori wrote “Quit” with hitmakers Bill DiLuigi and Kirsti Manna. Bill Warner, her longtime studio collaborator, produced the track.In addition to Martin’s appearance on GOOD MORNING TEXAS, she sang the National Anthem at the PRCA Rodeo Celina on Sunday. Tori heads to Nashville this week, and upcoming shows/appearances include:June 4 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest -Fan Fair X - Nashville Universe Booth #330June 4 - Nashville, TN - Redneck Riviera (full band)June 4 - Nashville, TN - Odie’s - Lady Lonestars With Guitars (including Kylie Frey, Jenna Paulette, Grace Tyler, and more)June 5 - Nashville, TN - The Local - with Kirsti Manna, J4, Bill DiLuigi, Dan HarrisonJune 11 - Walford, IA - Wild Hogs - special guest for Deana CarterVisit her website and stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.About Tori MartinBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of fourteen she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer-songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville’s indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” Tori’s modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. She has enjoyed three Texas Regional Radio Report #1s: “Lost In The Country,” "Abilene" and “Cowgirls Ride.” Voted one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori toured consistently and was direct support for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She brought her high-energy live show to various stages alongside Country favorites Deana Carter, Easton Corbin, Sammy Kershaw, Doug Stone, and Cody Canada and The Departed. Martin won TRRR’s “New Female Vocalist of the Year” award in 2025 and released “Last Night In Laredo” last November. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating, and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

Good Morning Texas - Tori Martin performs "Quit"

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