Governor Hochul Announces Start of $63.5 Million Infrastructure Investment for Crucial Transportation Projects in Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Western NY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of work on a $63.5 million investment in key projects across three counties in the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Western New York that highlights New York’s long-term mission to strengthen infrastructure, enhance motorist and pedestrian safety, and support economic growth across the state. This critical infrastructure work includes two major projects along Interstate 86 in the Southern Tier and Western New York, as well as a safety project in the Village of Cooperstown in Otsego County.

“Each mile of infrastructure we invest in carries people to work, products to market and keeps the Empire State’s economy moving,” Governor Hochul said. “I-86 is more than a highway; it is a lifeline for the Southern Tier and Western New York. Every day, families, workers and businesses depend on this corridor to get where they need to go safely and reliably. Likewise, the Village of Cooperstown, known for its quaint downtown area and emblematic beauty, is one of a handful of upstate attractions that feels like it belongs to everyone, and this project will help create a true gateway for this gem in Upstate New York.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “After a very long winter, construction season is starting in earnest all over New York, and these three projects will not make for smoother rides and enhance safety in three key areas of the state, but lay a solid foundation for future economic growth. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re making smart investments that will strengthen our infrastructure for the long haul, enhancing safety, increasing resiliency against future flooding and keeping commerce moving across three regions.”

The three projects include:

Tioga County, Southern Tier

Construction has started on a $53 million, three-year project in the Town and Village of Owego in Tioga County that will reconstruct nearly 20 lane miles of I-86. This will include work at Exits 64 and 65, as part of a broader initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance resiliency along I-86.

Another project, currently in design, will resurface a 6-mile section of Interstate 86 between Exits 61 and 62 in the Town of Nichols, Tioga County, and is scheduled to begin in 2027.

The construction starting in Tioga County will replace asphalt and underlying concrete pavement between Pumpelly Creek and the Marshland Road bridge in Owego. It will use a “crack and seat” rehabilitation process that creates a stronger, longer-lasting foundation for new pavement, by breaking up existing pavement to create a stable base for a new asphalt overlay. This minimizes future cracking and maintenance costs, with the work expected to extend the roadway surface life by up to 15 years and the underlying foundation by up to 30 years. The project will also include ramp repairs at Exits 64 and 65, new guide rails, rumble strips, and drainage upgrades that will significantly enhance stormwater resiliency and its impact on the nearby Susquehanna River.

The work will take place over three construction seasons and motorists are advised to be alert for lane closures and multiple ramp closures with associated detours.

Cattaraugus County, Western NY

In Cattaraugus County, work has begun on a $5.6 million repaving project to help rejuvenate that section of I-86. The project includes milling and resurfacing more than 25 lane miles between the Town of Carrollton and the City of Salamanca.

This section of I-86 lies within the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory. The improved roadway serves as a vital corridor for travelers heading to Allegany State Park, the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and St. Bonaventure University, as well as locals and commercial traffic. In addition to the pavement work, the project includes a new ADA-compliant ramp at the Salamanca Trail on Old Broad Street in the City of Salamanca to enhance pedestrian safety.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with single lane closures throughout the project. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

The two projects in the Southern Tier and Western New York announced today build on progress already accomplished along the corridor. Known as the Southern Tier Expressway, this stretch of I-86 connects the cities of Jamestown, Corning, and Elmira to the Greater Binghamton Area and serves as a critical route for commuters and commercial freight movement across the Southern Tier. In December 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a two-year $47 million project that renewed the roadway between Exit 65 in the Town of Owego and the Broome County line and rehabilitated two bridges that carry Interstate 86 over Apalachin Creek with new bridge decks, concrete barriers, bearings and new guiderail installed in both directions.

Otsego County, Mohawk Valley

Work has commenced on the $5.5 million Cooperstown Gateway Project, which will enhance pedestrian safety and walkability in the Village of Cooperstown, Otsego County, a major Upstate tourist destination attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The project taking place in the iconic “birthplace of baseball” will install a new sidewalk and pedestrian lighting along the eastern edge of State Route 28 between Linden Avenue and Walnut Street, creating a safer, more connected corridor. Additional enhancements along the corridor include drainage upgrades and the installation of defined driveway entrances for local businesses to improve traffic flow in and out of the Village.

Construction is scheduled to be completed over two construction seasons, with most of the major work taking place at night to limit disruptions to residents, visitors and local businesses. Currently, utility relocations are underway and will continue through this summer. Once that is completed, work will begin on the key enhancements including a new sidewalk and the installation of new pedestrian lighting along State Route 28 between Linden Avenue and Walnut Street. Route 28 will also be milled and paved to ensure a smooth ride, along with permanent pavement striping. The project will also include landscaping to create an enticing and peaceful path for pedestrians to utilize.

To minimize impacts during peak tourism season, NYSDOT construction will pause between Memorial Day and Labor Day, resuming in the fall 2026. The project will resume in the spring of 2027, with completion expected later the same year.

Motorists are advised to watch for signs regarding detours and closures.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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