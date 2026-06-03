Ahead of the World Cup, Governor Hochul Launches $6 Million NY Kicks Initiative to Expand Access to Soccer Across New York

This program also complements the Governor's efforts to ensure that more New Yorkers can enjoy the World Cup. This month, Governor Hochul announced significant upgrades to the Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle bus service for fans traveling to and from World Cup matches through reduced fares and 20 percent of bus tickets reserved for New York residents. The Governor also announced that free tickets are available for the first of two New York State flagship World Cup Watch Experiences, taking place at Stony Brook University on Long Island.

In April, Governor Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee announced free fan events in all five boroughs of New York City. The Governor has also announced that 12 community-based projects statewide will receive grant funding as part of the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, including free public viewings at Silo City in Buffalo.

These family-friendly events are part of New York State’s coordinated effort to maximize the 2026 World Cup's statewide and economic impact, bringing communities together to experience this historic global moment close to home while advancing long-term investments in youth soccer and community infrastructure.

Last month, Governor Hochul announced that event organizers can serve alcohol at off-site activations for the duration of the World Cup by applying for a World Cup One-Day Permit through the New York State Liquor Authority. Bars and restaurants will be able to use the World Cup One-Day Permit process to use contiguous outdoor space to host events during the World Cup as opposed to the current maximum of four days. In addition, the Governor is working with the legislature to authorize temporary expansion of permissible operating hours during the World Cup, allowing bars, restaurants and other eligible on-premises establishments to remain open whenever matches are broadcast live.

These collective efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.