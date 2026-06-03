Another Gold for Best Single Malt Whisky at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards

Best Single Malt Whisky 2026

Continuing a long history of international recognition Glen Breton Distillery wins Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards for best single malt whisky.

These awards recognize the care and craftsmanship behind Glen Breton,” said Master Distiller Daniel MacLean. “Our whiskies have earned Gold medals and international recognition over many years.” — Daniel MacLean, Master Distiller

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glen Breton Distillery is proud to announce that two of its single malt whiskies have been recognized at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards.Glen Breton Rare 14 Year Old received a Gold Medal, while Glen Breton Battle of the Glen 15 Year Old was awarded Silver. Judging for this year’s competition took place on April 6 and 7, with results now officially available through the L.A. Spirits Awards.“These latest awards are a meaningful recognition of the care, patience, and craftsmanship behind Glen Breton whisky,” said Master Distiller Daniel MacLean. “Glen Breton has not just won once or twice. Our whiskies have built a history of earning best single malt whisky Gold medals, Best in Category honours, and international recognition over many years. It is a testament to our production team's unyielding commitment to traditional methods here in Cape Breton.”The latest awards add to Glen Breton’s long-standing history of international recognition. Over the past decade, Glen Breton whiskies have earned at least seven Gold or Gold Winner honours, along with multiple Best in Category awards and medals from respected whisky and spirits competitions around the world.“Every time we take the world stage and bring home gold, we are validating the vision we had decades ago to put Canadian single malt on the map,” added Lauchie MacLean, President of Glen Breton Distillery. “We compete against the finest distilleries globally, and seeing our 14 and 15-year-old expressions consistently praised by international judges proves that Cape Breton has a definitive, world-class terroir for making whisky.”The 2026 Gold Medal for Glen Breton Rare 14 Year Old adds to an already impressive record for the expression, which was previously named Best Canadian Single Malt in the 13-to-20-year age category at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards and has also received medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Whiskies of the World Awards, Canadian Whisky Awards, New York International Spirits Competition, and Micro Liquor Awards.Glen Breton Battle of the Glen 15 Year Old also continues its award-winning story with a 2026 Silver Medal from the L.A. Spirits Awards. The whisky was previously recognized by Whisky Magazine with a Gold Medal and named Best Rest of the World Single Malt 13 Years and Over.Produced in the Cape Breton Highlands, Glen Breton is known as Canada’s first single malt whisky distillery. Its whiskies reflect the character of the region, the influence of Cape Breton’s climate, and the dedication of the people who have helped build the distillery’s reputation over decades. From Cape Breton to the world stage, Glen Breton continues to represent Canadian single malt whisky with distinction.A History of Gold and Best-in-Class RecognitionThe 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards results continue a long history of international recognition for Glen Breton whiskies. Over the years, Glen Breton has earned Gold and top-category honours from respected whisky and spirits competitions and publications, including:World Whiskies AwardsSan Francisco World Spirits CompetitionL.A. Spirits AwardsNew York International Spirits CompetitionInternational Review of Spirits, ChicagoWhisky MagazineWine Enthusiast MagazineMicro Liquor AwardsRecent highlights include Gold for Glen Breton Rare 14 Year Old at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards, Gold Winner / Best Single Malt Whisky recognition for Glen Breton Rare 21 Year Old at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards, and Best Canadian Single Malt in the 13-to-20-year age category for Glen Breton Rare 14 Year Old at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards.Together, these honours reflect Glen Breton’s continued place among internationally recognized single malt whiskies and reinforce the growing reputation of Canadian single malt whisky on the world stage.About Glen Breton DistilleryLocated in Glenville, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Glen Breton Distillery is home to Canada’s first single malt whisky. Set in the Cape Breton Highlands, the distillery produces Glen Breton Single Malt Whisky and welcomes guests to experience the whisky, music, culture, and hospitality of The Glenora Inn.Glen Breton whiskies have earned international recognition from the World Whiskies Awards, L.A. Spirits Awards, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Canadian Whisky Awards, Whisky Magazine, Wine Enthusiast Magazine, and other respected spirits competitions and publications.

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