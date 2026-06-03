ZK Sports Partners with Eden Gallery and Alec Monopoly for Exclusive Monaco Grand Prix Collaboration

GLOBAL, MONACO , FRANCE, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZK Sports Partners with Eden Gallery and Alec Monopoly for Exclusive Monaco Grand Prix CollaborationGlobal – 23rd June 2026ZK Sports has announced an exclusive partnership with internationally renowned contemporary art destination Eden Gallery and its exclusive celebrated artist and internationally recognised DJ, Alec Monopoly, during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, bringing together the worlds of luxury sport, contemporary art, music, and high-profile global networking.The three-way collaboration will see ZK Sports host a series of private experiences and curated activations across the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. These will feature bespoke artwork, VIP hospitality and immersive brand experiences designed to connect sport and culture at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.The partnership reflects the growing intersection between elite sports audiences and the global contemporary art scene, particularly within destinations such as Monaco, where luxury lifestyle, investment, and entertainment continue to converge on an international stage.As part of the partnership, Alec Monopoly will also perform exclusive DJ sets across both Saturday and Sunday of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, adding a live entertainment element to the experience and further blending the worlds of art, music, and luxury lifestyle.Oliver Kent, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ZK Sports, commented on the new collaboration:“Monaco represents the perfect meeting point of sport, culture, luxury, and global influence. Partnering with Eden Gallery and Alec Monopoly allows us to create something far beyond traditional hospitality. This collaboration is about building unforgettable experiences that connect influential audiences through creativity, energy, and world-class entertainment.”Artist Alec Monopoly added:“Monaco during Grand Prix weekend has an energy unlike anywhere else in the world. Bringing art into that environment with ZK Sports and Eden Gallery creates a completely different experience - it’s about culture, excitement, and bringing people together through creativity and entertainment.”Cathia Klimovsky, Founder of Eden Gallery, commented:“The Monaco Grand Prix weekend brings together some of the world’s most influential audiences across sport, business, and culture. Partnering with ZK Sports to bring Alec Monopoly allows us to create an experience like no other, which will reflect the evolving relationship between contemporary art and global lifestyle sporting events. We’re excited to showcase creativity in a setting that naturally attracts innovation, ambition, and international attention.”The collaboration further strengthens Monaco’s position as a global hub where luxury brands, sport, entertainment, and art increasingly overlap, attracting high-net-worth audiences, investors, athletes, celebrities, and international business leaders throughout the Grand Prix weekend.ZK Sports continues to expand its footprint across premium sporting and lifestyle experiences globally, with a focus on delivering unique partnerships that bridge sport, culture, entertainment, and community engagement.- ENDS -About ZK SportsZK Sports & Entertainment is a fully integrated sports agency, offering Official Sports Packages to the world's greatest sports events, Corporate Hospitality & Travel Management, Sports & Entertainment Sponsorship Consultancy and Sports Marketing Campaign Management.The Corporate Hospitality & Travel division, focus on providing multinational and regional companies with VIP experiences to the major sports and entertainment events globally. The events we cover include FIFA World Cups, UEFA Champions League Finals, F1 Races, Premier League and La Liga matches, the Golf & Tennis Majors, Fashion Shows, Awards Events, major Concerts and much more.The Sponsorship Consulting division focuses on working directly with Sports Teams, Athletes and Tournaments, as well as major Entertainment projects, to help maximise their sponsorship revenue and partner them with global and local brands.The Sports Marketing Division work with brands to help create and activate initiatives within the sports world. Through key industry contacts and data driven analytics, we make sure our clients maximise ROI, whilst creating unique and exciting work.Clients that have worked or currently work with ZK Sports & Entertainment include: Gillette, Adnoc, Pepsico, Etisalat, Deutsche Bank, GSK, Zurich Insurance, Visa, Dubai First, Head & Shoulders and many more.Contact+971 (0) 4 434 4434

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