Grand Canyon West Celebrates Father’s Day All Month Long with 'Dads Free' Promotional Offer

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Father’s Day, Grand Canyon West is inviting families, thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts to honor the dads in their lives with an unforgettable adventure at one of the world’s most iconic destinations.Throughout the month of June, Dads receive a free All-Access Pass ($99 value) when accompanied by a paying guest (guest that has purchased a $99 All-Access Pass). The offer must be redeemed in person at Grand Canyon West and is not available online. This promotion cannot be combined with any additional offers.The All-Access Pass includes the following:• General admission to Grand Canyon West• Access to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor• Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point• Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)• $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*• $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*• Unlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point• Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe*available with purchase of $20 minimumOwned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is just two hours east of Las Vegas, making it a convenient and scenic escape for a meaningful Father’s Day outing.More information about Grand Canyon West and the Father’s Day promotion can be found at https://grandcanyonwest.com/tickets-deals/fathers-day-promo/

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