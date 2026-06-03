Storytime on the Side Porch Returns to the Eudora Welty House & Garden

The Eudora Welty House & Garden (EWHG) will host its annual Storytime on the Side Porch each Thursday in June beginning June 4.

This summer’s theme is “Small Wonders, Big World.” Families will gather for picture book readings, hands-on activities, crafts and special guests.

The tradition of gathering on the side porch to share stories began with Eudora Welty herself. For years, EWHG has honored this tradition by using the space to foster community.

Storytime on the Side Porch is a time-trusted program that brings fun and learning together in the heart of the Belhaven neighborhood.

EWHG education specialist Shalynn Turner leads this program.

“This summer, our Storytime series is all about celebrating the small wonders we can find all around us! Children and their caregivers can come out to the Welty side porch, and through reading, play, and arts and crafts, learn to find inspiration in the ordinary and get creative, just as Welty did,” Turner said.

“This is a fun and engaging program for kids to enjoy during summer break!”

Each week will cover a new “small wonder”:

June 4: Katie Tupy, Education Coordinator at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, will bring a few critters and discuss “Backyard Treasures.”

June 11: Local artist Christi Doucet will lead a hands-on paper bird craft and foster creativity with the topic, “Art All Around Us.”

June 18: Brian Lamb of Bubba’s Bees will share his knowledge of “Nature’s Tiny Helpers” by bringing an observation beehive, beekeeping gear and honey sticks.

June 25: Museum educator from the Two Mississippi Museums, Emma Ellard, will bring puppets and discuss how stories bring people together with “Stories We Share.”

No registration is required for these free events. To find a full schedule for this summer’s Storytime on the Side Porch, visit EWHG’s website.