Maine Department of Energy Resources Survey Shows Heating Fuel Prices Remain Elevated Above $5 per Gallon

Augusta, MAINE – The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) today released the latest weekly survey of Maine heating fuel prices, which shows the average statewide price of heating oil was $5.43 per gallon on April 6, a 42 percent increase since the Iran conflict began. Kerosene prices averaged $6.32 per gallon on April 6. Based on a standard 275-gallon oil tank, residents are now estimated to pay nearly $450 more to fill their tank to capacity than they would have in February. The latest heating fuel prices are available to view on the DOER website and are updated weekly during the heating season. DOER is encouraging Maine people to continue to monitor the latest fuel prices, review the Winter Heating Guide, and stay in touch with their fuel supplier about options. Financial assistance for home heating is still available through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), administered by MaineHousing. The program is expected to remain open until May 29, and there is currently no waiting list. People may need to wait for an appointment to finalize their online application, but there is no waitlist for benefits at this time. For more information, please visit Maine Housing’s Home Energy Assistance Program webpage. Maine residents are encouraged to explore the wide range of cost-saving home efficiency incentives available through Efficiency Maine, including a new limited-time $500 incentive in addition to existing rebates for those that use heat pumps as their primary heat source. Efficiency Maine is also offering $1,050 instant rebates for heat pump water heaters, which use less than half the electricity as a standard electric resistance water heater and can reduce electric bills by as much as $650 annually. Residents who are very low on fuel and can’t afford to fill their tank may qualify for an emergency delivery through April 30. Emergency funds are available at non-profits, churches, municipalities, and other organizations. For more information, call 211 or contact a local Community Action Agency. For more consumer resources, please visit the Maine Public Utilities Commission website. Maine consumes more residential heating oil per capita than any other U.S. state and consumes significantly more per capita than other New England states. Approximately 50 percent of all Maine households rely on fuel oil as their primary heat source, although that figure has declined steadily from 70 percent in 2010. For more information, please visit DOER’s Maine Energy Profile. # # #

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