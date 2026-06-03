Phobio Receives 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award Phobio company logo.

Phobio for Business Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel

We’re dedicated to helping MSPs unlock the full value of their clients’ technology assets. Too often, retired devices are recycled, donated, or simply overlooked, leaving significant value unrealized.” — Eric Attanasio, Chief Product Officer of Phobio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phobio, a technology company redefining the circular economy by turning used technology into renewed value, today announced that its solution, Phobio for Business , has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape—delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. Phobio for Business was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.“We’re dedicated to helping MSPs unlock the full value of their clients’ technology assets,” said Eric Attanasio, Chief Product Officer of Phobio. “Too often, retired devices are recycled, donated, or simply overlooked, leaving significant value unrealized. Phobio for Business changes that by providing MSPs with a fully managed, white-label buyback solution that creates new revenue opportunities, strengthens client relationships, and extends the lifecycle of valuable technology.”“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Phobio as a 2026 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Phobio for Business,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Phobio’s commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients.”Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet’s media platforms.View the complete list of MSP Today Product of the Year Award winners and discover how Phobio for Business is helping organizations unlock value from used devices.About MSP TodayMSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com About TMCFor more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.TMC Contact:Stephanie ThompsonManager, TMC Awards203-852-6800sthompson@tmcnet.comAbout PhobioPhobio unlocks the value in every device, transforming technology beyond its first use into meaningful opportunity for businesses and consumers alike. Through data-driven pricing, seamless reverse logistics, and a scalable technology platform, Phobio enables partners to turn used electronics into new revenue streams, stronger customer relationships, and more sustainable outcomes, without added complexity.Since 2010, Phobio has powered innovative trade-in, buyback, and device lifecycle solutions for leading enterprise and nonprofit organizations. The company has earned industry-leading recognition, including being named a 2026 TAG Top 40 Innovative Company and MSP Today Product of the Year award winner. Learn more at phobio.com

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