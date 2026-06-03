North Carolina Celebrates “Summer of Soccer” with Major Events Investments Across the State

RALEIGH, N.C.

As thousands of fans gathered in Charlotte over the weekend for the U.S. Men’s National Team Send-Off Match ahead of the FIFA World Cup, North Carolina stepped further into the global soccer spotlight through a series of major events and international team partnerships supported by the state’s Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund (MEGA Fund).

“North Carolina is proud to be enjoying the summer of soccer,” said Governor Josh Stein. “All across our state, different events are bringing visitors, excitement, and an economic boost to North Carolina businesses while showcasing everything our state has to offer.”

Administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the MEGA Fund helps local communities compete for high-profile sporting events, entertainment attractions, and tourism-driving experiences that generate economic activity and elevate North Carolina’s profile on a national and international stage.

“Major events don’t just create memorable experiences for fans—they create real economic value for North Carolina communities,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Through the MEGA Fund, we’re helping local partners attract events that support jobs, drive visitor spending, and showcase communities across our state to national and international audiences.”

North Carolina’s “Summer of Soccer” includes marquee events and international matches, including The Soccer Tournament (TST); the U.S. Men’s National Team Send-Off Match, held in Charlotte ahead of the June 11-July 19 FIFA World Cup; and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, which is planned for July 29 in Charlotte following the World Cup. The Soccer Tournament, which recently finished in Cary, drew nearly 58,000 fans over the course of the tournament. Sunday’s event also drew nearly 58,000 people to Bank of America Stadium to see the U.S. team’s 3-2 friendly victory over Senegal.

In addition, three World Cup national teams will use training base camps in North Carolina as part of their World Cup preparations. Germany will train in Winston-Salem, Norway in Greensboro, and Scotland in Charlotte.

Through the MEGA Fund, North Carolina continues expanding its portfolio of nationally recognized sporting and entertainment events. Already for 2026 events, the state has awarded more than $15 million through the program to support major events and attractions, including previously announced support for NASCAR events in Rockingham and Winston-Salem and a recently awarded $984,850 grant to support the Professional Pickleball Association National Championships in Cary later this summer. An additional $21 million has been committed for events that are still being recruited.

Recent soccer-related events have demonstrated the growing economic impact of sports tourism across North Carolina. According to a post-event analysis, The Soccer Tournament (TST) generated an estimated $14.7 million in direct economic impact for the Cary and Wake County area in 2025 and attracted approximately 48,000 attendees. The North Carolina Youth Soccer Association also estimated youth soccer activities generated approximately $1 million in spending statewide in 2025. In Charlotte, soccer continues to be a major economic driver, with the City of Charlotte reporting that Charlotte FC generated $234.2 million in economic impact in 2023.

Major events supported through the MEGA Fund help generate visitor spending that benefits hotels, restaurants, retailers, and small businesses across North Carolina while increasing national and international exposure for local communities. In 2025, visitors spent a record $37.2 billion on trips to and within North Carolina, supporting nearly 231,000 jobs and generating more than $2.7 billion in state and local tax revenues.

The Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, created by the North Carolina General Assembly and administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, supports major sporting events, cultural attractions, and entertainment experiences that create jobs, strengthen local economies, and showcase North Carolina as a premier destination for visitors and investment.

More information about the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, including a list of 2026 MEGA Fund-supported events, is available at commerce.nc.gov.