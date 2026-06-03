Most Women Fear Running Out of Money, New WealthWave Survey Finds

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Despite strong financial engagement, many say they lack guidance to build long-term wealth and regret not starting sooner

Women are making financial decisions every day, but too many are doing so without the clarity and guidance they need to build real, lasting wealth.” — Kim Scouller

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide survey of 601 women reveals a striking financial disconnect: while most are actively engaged in managing their money, many still fear running out of it and say they lack the guidance needed to build lasting wealth. The WealthWave Women’s Survey 2026: The State of Women & Money highlights widespread concern about financial security, regret over missed opportunities and a growing desire to move beyond short-term stability toward long-term wealth building. For many, the findings point to a gap between financial awareness and the tools needed to act with confidence.Key findings include:- Only 1 in 4 women feel confident and in control of their finances- 34% cite running out of money as their top concern; 29% worry about not retiring comfortably- 40% regret not saving or investing sooner; nearly two-thirds wish they had started earlier or better understood money- 1 in 3 say building wealth is their top priority, signaling a shift beyond financial survival- Nearly one-third want to better understand how to make their money work for them, which was the top requested area of financial educationRead the full report: https://tinyurl.com/3hdw9wbv “The issue isn’t motivation. It’s access,” said Kim Scouller, Certified Financial Educator (CFEd) and Executive Marketing Director at WealthWave. “Women are making financial decisions every day, but too many are doing so without the clarity and guidance they need to build real, lasting wealth.”The findings come amid ongoing economic uncertainty and rising living costs, which continue to place added pressure on long-term financial planning for many households.Despite these concerns, the survey shows that women’s financial goals are largely purpose-driven. When asked what they would do if money were no longer a constraint, top responses included spending more time with family, improving health, traveling and giving back. The results suggest that wealth is viewed less as an end in itself and more as a way to a more meaningful life.The survey also shows that engagement is already high. Nearly half of women say they lead or co-lead financial decisions in their households, while another quarter report taking on greater responsibility as they seek more education and confidence. Many describe themselves as actively working to build wealth, manage debt and improve cash flow, but are uncertain about the best path forward.“Women aren’t disengaged. They’re underserved,” Scouller added. “The concern is real, the regret is shared and the opportunity is significant. With the right guidance, women are ready to take the next step.”Scouller said closing that gap requires broader access to clear, trustworthy financial education, particularly resources that simplify complex topics and support real-world decision-making. Without it, many women risk remaining engaged but under-equipped to fully achieve their financial goals.Read the full report: https://tinyurl.com/3hdw9wbv **Methodology: In April 2026, WealthWave surveyed 601 women across the United States using a 10-question online survey exploring financial concerns, past decisions and future aspirations when money is no longer the primary constraint.###About WealthWaveWealthWave is a financial education company committed to improving financial literacy by teaching families how money works and equipping financial educators to build purpose-driven businesses centered on clarity, confidence and service. For more information, visit https://wealthwave.com/ and https://howmoneyworks.com/

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