New Metro Marvels Report Reveals Metro Detroit’s Top Cities for Business Growth, Investment & Innovation

The Metro Marvels 2026 Commerce & Business Development Report highlights the top Metro Detroit communities driving economic growth, investment, entrepreneurship, and local business momentum.

Detroit earns the #1 ranking as Troy and Birmingham follow closely in a new report highlighting Southeast Michigan’s strongest commerce communities.

Commerce is one of the strongest indicators of a community’s future. Strong business districts create stronger neighborhoods, stronger real estate markets, and stronger communities.” — Ali Fawaz

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit Tops the List in Metro Marvels 2026 Commerce & Business Development ReportTroy and Birmingham Round Out Top 3 Cities Driving Growth, Investment, and Opportunity Across Southeast Michigan“Birmingham’s continued investment in infrastructure, downtown development, and public spaces has helped attract premier retailers, major office tenants, and new residential growth while preserving the city’s unique walkable character,” said Erika Bassett, Executive Director of the Birmingham Shopping District.Birmingham was one of the top-ranked communities in the newly released Metro Marvels Commerce & Business Development Report —an in-depth ranking of Southeast Michigan cities leading the way in business growth, investment, entrepreneurship, and economic momentum.Detroit earned the #1 overall ranking, recognized for its unmatched scale, redevelopment activity, innovation ecosystem, cultural influence, and continued investment across Downtown, Midtown, Corktown, Eastern Market, New Center, and the riverfront.Troy and Birmingham tied for the #2 spot, each demonstrating different strengths in Metro Detroit’s economy. Troy was recognized as the region’s premier corporate and office corridor, while Birmingham earned recognition as Metro Detroit’s luxury retail and boutique commerce leader with one of the strongest local business ecosystems in the region.The Metro Marvels scoring system measured 20 communities across Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties using a 100-point scoring model focused on local business strength, downtown and commercial development, entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, cultural commerce, and business engagement.“Commerce is one of the strongest indicators of a community’s future,” said Ali Fawaz, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Empire Realty Group. “The cities gaining momentum are the ones creating places where people want to live, work, shop, and invest. Strong business districts create stronger neighborhoods, stronger real estate markets, and stronger communities.”The report also includes city scorecards, economic development insights, and specialty recognition awards—including Michigan’s Small Business Capital (Ferndale), Innovation Hub (Detroit), Investment Readiness Leader (Troy), Food & Culture Commerce Leader (Royal Oak), and Community Commerce Connector (Birmingham).The Metro Marvels Commerce & Business Development Report was created to highlight the communities shaping the future of Southeast Michigan through entrepreneurship, public-private investment, downtown revitalization, and long-term economic planning.To download the full report and view the complete rankings:Empire Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm dedicated to strengthening Southeast Michigan communities. With integrated services in real estate, lending, title, and design-build, Empire is more than a brokerage—it’s a partner in community transformation. Recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business Fast 50 for three consecutive years, Empire Realty Group continues to support and spotlight the communities driving growth across Metro Detroit.

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