Maine EMS is Seeking State Medical Director Applicants

Maine EMS is seeking applications for the Maine EMS State Medical Director position. After 17 years of service with Maine EMS as the Associate State Medical Director and State Medical Director, Dr. Matthew Sholl has decided to step down.

The Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Attend all Maine EMS Board meetings, MDPB meetings, the Trauma Advisory Committee, the State Quality Improvement Committee, and other meetings or committees as determined by the State Director or by the Maine EMS Board.

Provide updates to the Maine EMS Board during their meetings and chair the MDPB.

Establish the agenda for MDPB meetings

Act as a resource for the Maine EMS Staff, the Maine EMS Board, and the Department of Public Safety on clinical EMS issues.

Will participate as a member of the National Association of State EMS Official’s (NASEMSO) Medical Director’s Council. This includes participation in the annual NASEMSO meeting as well as the mid-annual Medical Director’s Council meeting at the National Association of EMS Physician’s meeting.

Lead the Maine EMS protocol review process.

Support the Maine EMS Systems of Care Initiatives

Other duties as assigned.

Interested physicians must possess an unencumbered Maine medical license and should be trained in Emergency Medicine. EMS Board certification or eligibility is preferred. Applicants must be practicing clinically in the state of Maine and must have knowledge and expertise with the Maine EMS system. Significant experience as an EMS Medical Director and experience within Maine EMS is required.

Additional information can be found in the Maine EMS State Medical Director Job Description, accompanying this Bulletin.

Interested parties should email their cover letter and CV to State Medical Director, Dr. Matthew Sholl (shollm@mac.com) and State Director, Wil O’Neal (wil.o'neal@maine.gov) no later than close of business on June 1st. The final approved candidate will be expected to start on July 1st, 2026.

Maine EMS State Medical Director Job Description (PDF) (5/5/2026)