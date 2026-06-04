Retirement of Dr. Matt Sholl as State EMS Medical Director

It is with a sense of overwhelming gratitude, and a definite touch of sadness, that Maine EMS shares the retirement of Dr. Matthew Sholl as the Maine State EMS Medical Director. Dr. Sholl has announced his retirement will be effective July 1, 2026.

Matt has filled the role of State EMS Medical Director for the past 17 years and has been a member of the Maine EMS Medical Direction & Practices Board for 21 years. He has played a pivotal role in shaping emergency care, advancing clinical excellence, system integration, and evidence-based, equitable, patient-centric care.

Standing tall for Maine, Matt has led 8 editions of statewide EMS protocols, overseen the statewide emergency medical dispatch protocols, and helped implement electronic patient care reporting. He has educated countless EMS clinicians and served as the medical voice for EMS during the anthrax crisis, ebola, and COVID-19 pandemics.

Listing all his achievements and impacts would fill countless pages, and more information and celebration of his career with Maine EMS and across the United States will be forthcoming.

In the meantime, Dr. Sholl is still our medical director until July 1, and he and Maine EMS will be forming a search committee for a medical director to continue his legacy and incredible work.

We are so happy to have so much of his expertise bestowed upon the people of Maine, and the countless patients he has helped, directly and indirectly. Matt will continue as an attending physician at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Portland, and Medical Director for both Portland Fire Department and MaineHealth EMS. Additionally, he will continue with the EMS fellowship program at Maine Medical Center Portland, and as faculty for the Tufts University School of Medicine.

Most importantly, we thank Matt’s family who have given up so much time with him for meetings, responses, late night phone calls, and the “let me just respond to this”. We hope the time he spends with them is filled with laughter, family adventures, and the joy he and they all deserve.

Thank you Matt, Dr. Sholl, J.Matthew, Obi-Wan. You have made Maine, EMS, and all of us better.

With Gratitude,

All of Maine EMS