Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – 10:00 AM ET

1300 Longworth

Washington, DC

Full Committee on Agriculture 1300 LongworthWashington, DCFull Committee on Agriculture RE: “Agricultural Perspectives on the Future of the USMCA” Watch live below or at this link.

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