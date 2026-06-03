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Agricultural Perspectives on the Future of the USMCA

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – 10:00 AM ET
1300 Longworth
Washington, DC
Full Committee on Agriculture

RE: “Agricultural Perspectives on the Future of the USMCA”

Watch live below or at this link.

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Agricultural Perspectives on the Future of the USMCA

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