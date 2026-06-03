Fork to Fit Kitchen Signs First Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement for Four San Antonio Locations

Fork to Fit Founders Alex Velasco and Jose M. Guerra

Health-focused restaurant brand sees path to 2,500 to 3,500 locations nationwide as franchise expansion accelerates.

Fork to Fit Kitchen is engineered to scale. Our centralized commissary model, tight menu architecture, and proprietary tech stack give us the operational backbone to support broad U.S. expansion.” — Alex Velasco, co-founder, chairman, and CEO

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fork to Fit Kitchen, the Texas-born health-focused restaurant brand redefining fast food through calorie-conscious, macro-balanced meals and wellness-driven technology, has signed its first multi-unit development agreement, marking a major milestone in the company’s national franchise expansion strategy.“This is a defining moment for Fork to Fit Kitchen,” said Alex Velasco, co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “After eight years of building and proving the model across ten corporate locations — starting in McAllen and then the entire Rio Grande Valley region — we’ve shown that a full menu of calorie-focused, macro-balanced meals, shakes, coffees, and more can fuel real people with real lives. Signing our first multi-unit franchisee tells us the model is ready to scale.”The four-unit agreement will bring Fork to Fit Kitchen to the San Antonio market through franchisee Dr. Narciso Gonzalez, founder of Pain and Spine Physicians of San Antonio, Injury and Pain Physicians of San Antonio, and The Spine and Joint Surgical Center. The restaurants will operate under G5 Restaurant Group, LLC, with Ethan Gonzalez serving as principal operator overseeing day-to-day operations.The development agreement covers the greater San Antonio area, with active site selection underway in Schertz, the Culebra corridor, and Encino Park. Additional opportunities near La Cantera and City Base are also under review. Fork to Fit Kitchen is working with Merit Commercial Real Estate on the expansion effort.“This new agreement bridges Fork to Fit from a regional concept to a national brand, and it sets the tone for how we’ll grow: with operators who share our standards and our long-term vision,” Velasco added.Founded in 2018, Fork to Fit Kitchen was built in response to the health challenges facing the Rio Grande Valley, one of the most underserved and health-challenged regions in Texas, where rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease continue to rank among the highest in the country. The company was created around a simple belief: communities deserve convenient access to healthier food options without sacrificing speed, affordability, or consistency.Company leadership says the brand’s long-term vision extends beyond restaurant growth alone, with plans to build a broader wellness platform centered around nutrition, fitness, and healthier daily habits.“Fork to Fit is more than a food company,” said Alex Velasco. “We’re building a health and fitness ecosystem. The kitchens are the front door, but behind the menu is a connected platform that ties food, fitness, biometrics, and clinical care together.”To support that mission, the company’s proprietary Fork Pulse app connects meals, fitness activity, and wellness tracking into a more personalized customer experience.“Our Fork Pulse app turns every meal, shake, and workout into actionable insight, so customers don’t just eat well, they live better,” Velasco said. “The franchise is one piece of a much bigger system.”Velasco and his team see a clear path to national expansion, aiming to open between 2,500 and 3,500 locations throughout the United States. To support that growth, the company is working alongside franchise development partner Franchise Marketing Systems to help expand the brand strategically through multi-unit, market-anchoring agreements.“Fork to Fit Kitchen is engineered to scale,” Velasco said. “Our centralized commissary model, tight menu architecture, and proprietary tech stack give us the operational backbone to support broad U.S. expansion.”But Fork to Fit Kitchen is not just about unit numbers — the company is rooted in a philosophy of making healthier options more accessible while redefining “fast food” as something designed to fuel the body, not just feed it.“Fork to Fit Kitchen is built for do’ers — the people who don’t have time to overthink what they eat but refuse to compromise on quality,” Velasco said. “Every meal, shake, and coffee on the menu is calorie- and macro-tracked, so customers always know exactly what’s fueling them.”Fork to Fit Kitchen continues to welcome interested entrepreneurs to apply. Franchise partners receive ongoing support that includes marketing strategies, vendor relationships, recipes, comprehensive training, and operational guidance. Future franchisees also benefit from the company’s standing with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which can help qualified operators pursue financing opportunities as they enter the system.“Our SBA Franchisor Certification was completed in April 2026, and Fork to Fit Franchising, LLC has been approved for the SBA Franchise Directory, which means qualified franchisees can pursue SBA-backed financing and accelerate the pace of national rollout,” he said.Stay informed with the latest Fork to Fit Kitchen openings and company news by following Fork to Fit on Instagram @forktofitkitchen. Connect with the franchise team and learn details about franchising with Fork to Fit Kitchen by visiting https://www.forktofitkitchen.com/franchise or contacting Director of Franchise Sales Alan George at alan.george@fmsfranchise.com.About Fork to Fit KitchenFounded in 2018 in McAllen, Texas, Fork to Fit Kitchen is a health-focused restaurant concept specializing in fresh, calorie-conscious, macro-balanced meals, protein shakes, coffees, and grab-and-go offerings designed for busy lifestyles.Built on a mission to improve access to healthier food options, the brand has expanded throughout the Rio Grande Valley with ten open locations. Through its technology platform, the Fork Pulse app, and wellness-focused foundation, Fork to Fit Kitchen is building a scalable ecosystem designed to help customers make healthier choices more accessible in communities across the country. Learn more about Fork to Fit Kitchen at www.forktofitkitchen.com

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