Pleasant Valley CSD Extends Partnership with Durham School Services for Proven Success in Safe, Dependable Service

We look forward to continuing the partnership with Durham, a relationship built on open communication, strong collaboration and a shared commitment to doing what is best for our students.” — Brian Strusz, Superintendent, Pleasant Valley Community School District

PLEASANT VALLEY, IA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services will continue its 19-year partnership with the Pleasant Valley Community School District (CSD) for another five years through 2031 as a result of the school district’s strong trust in Durham’s commitment to service excellence, safety, communication, and dependability.In total, Durham will run a combined 33 regular, special education, and summer routes for the district with a fleet of 45 buses. The team will continue to demonstrate operational reliability and safety through the utilization of the industry’s leading technology on its buses. This includes Seon video surveillance cameras to boost safety monitoring of students, Zonar’s fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections, and DriveCam’s driver safety monitoring system to improve driver responsiveness and safety along each route.In addition to its role as a transportation provider for the district, Durham also prides itself on being a community partner through its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. Over the years, our team has supported the community through various ways such as donating clothing and food to local organization Humility Homes and Services and hosting a holiday Stuff-the-Bus event together with the school district to give back to local families-in-need. Our team looks forward to continuing our support to our students and community.“Here in Pleasant Valley, we look forward to continuing the partnership with Durham School Services, a relationship built on open communication, strong collaboration and a shared commitment to doing what is best for our students,” said Brian Strusz, Superintendent, Pleasant Valley Community School District. “Through years of working together, we have come to view transportation as one team with one purpose. When we use the word ‘our’, we are speaking collectively about the dedicated professionals from both organizations who work together each day to serve our students. Together, our drivers build meaningful relationships with students, our mechanics ensure vehicles meet rigorous safety and inspection standards, and our management team works diligently to recruit and retain high-quality staff. Most importantly, together, we remain united in our shared goal of ensuring every student arrives at school safely and returns home safely each day.”“We have served Pleasant Valley CSD for nearly two decades. This is a huge milestone that would not have been possible if not for the constant dedication and efforts of our team members and the school district’s unwavering support,” said Jen Andres, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “With this partnership renewal, it is evident that the school district recognizes and appreciates the extraordinary level of service, expertise, care, and communication that our team has provided over the years. The service you receive is only as good as the people who provide it, and we definitely have the best team members. They have proven that they excel at delivering service and safety that school districts depend on, and I am grateful for such an amazing team. Thank you again to our team and to the school district for trusting in our commitment to safety and reliability.”-END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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