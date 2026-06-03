Forever Young Aesthetics Brings ellacor® Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Treatment to Birmingham, MI

Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C ~ Founder of Forever Young Aesthetics in Birmingham, MI

Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C is among few Michigan providers offering ellacor® with Micro-Coring® Technology, an FDA-cleared, non-surgical alternative to a facelift.

For the right patient, ellacor® fills a real gap between non-invasive treatments like microneedling with radiofrequency and laser skin resurfacing,” — Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever Young Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics practice serving Birmingham, Royal Oak, Bloomfield Hills, and the greater Detroit metro area, is now offering ellacorwith Micro-CoringTechnology. Owner and lead provider Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C is among a small number of medical professionals in Michigan offering this advanced skin tightening procedure, the first and only FDA-cleared device of its kind to non-surgically remove excess skin without the use of thermal energy.For Michigan patients researching ellacorproviders, non-surgical facelift alternatives, and skin tightening treatments that do not require surgery, Forever Young Aesthetics now offers an opportunity to be evaluated by one of the few credentialed ellacorproviders in the state. ellacoris FDA cleared for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV.The ellacorsystem uses a precision device fitted with hollow needles to remove micro-cores of skin in a controlled grid pattern. Because no laser, radiofrequency, or thermal energy is used during the procedure, the surrounding tissue is preserved and the skin is able to repair itself naturally as the micro-cores close. The treatment is designed to address common concerns associated with aging in the lower face, including jowls, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and perioral wrinkles. In a pivotal clinical study, 90% of patients showed improvement on the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale as rated by treating physicians, and 86% of patients reported overall satisfaction with their treatment. Individual results may vary.Badanjek purchased the ellacordevice after serving as a trainer for ellacor, where she saw the amazing results it can produce and the different areas it can be used on, including the abdomen, upper knees, and arms. She is also recognized within the medical aesthetics community as a clinical educator and mentor to other nurse practitioners and providers pursuing advanced training in injectables and energy-based devices."For the right patient, ellacorfills a real gap between non-invasive treatments like microneedling with radiofrequency and laser skin resurfacing," says Badanjek. "It is about actually being able to remove skin to cause skin tightening without having to have the patient go for surgery."Initial improvement is typically visible within one month of treatment, with continued change over the following months as the skin remodels. Many patients reach their goals with a series of one to two procedures. Recovery time can range from several days to a few weeks based on individual healing and treatment settings. Most patients experience redness and pinpoint marks during the early healing window.ellacormay be appropriate for adults experiencing:· Moderate to severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face · Mild to moderate skin laxity along the jawline and jowls· Nasolabial folds and smile lines · Marionette lines at the corners of the mouth· Upper lip wrinkles and perioral fine lines· Loose skin in the lower face that has not yet reached the point of considering surgery· Laxity in abdomen, upper knees etc.ellacoris not appropriate for patients who are pregnant or nursing, or those with a history of keloids, certain autoimmune conditions, bleeding disorders, or facial implants in the treatment area. A consultation with Badanjek is required to determine candidacy and develop a personalized treatment plan.About Forever Young AestheticsForever Young Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics practice located on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan, serving patients throughout Birmingham, Royal Oak, Bloomfield Hills, and the greater Detroit metropolitan area. Owned and led by Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C, the practice provides advanced aesthetic, regenerative, and skin rejuvenation treatments including injectables, skin resurfacing with the Lutronic Ultra system, radiofrequency microneedling with the Lutronic Genius system, Lutronic eCO2, PRP and PRF therapies, EzGEL tear trough treatment, hair restoration, and ellacorwith Micro-Coring Technology. As a solo-provider clinic, every consultation and procedure is performed by Badanjek personally, with a focus on conservative, anatomy-driven aesthetics and long-term skin health.About ellacorThe ellacorSystem with Micro-CoringTechnology is the first and only device to remove skin non-surgically for an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, without the use of thermal energy. ellacoris FDA cleared and indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. Learn more at www.ellacor.com.To learn more about ellacorat Forever Young Aesthetics or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.foreveryoungmi.com or call (248) 220-7437.

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