Minister Đurić Confers with the President of Finland in Helsinki

During his visit to Finland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met with President Alexander Stubb to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as current geopolitical and economic issues.

In an open and constructive discussion covering a broad range of topics, the interlocutors exchanged views on the most important issues in contemporary international relations, the security and economic challenges facing Europe and the wider world, and opportunities for further enhancing bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Finland in areas of mutual interest.

Speaking about the importance of regular high-level and highest-level contacts, Minister Đurić conveyed the greetings of President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and extended an invitation to President Stubb to visit Serbia later this year.

Đurić reaffirmed Serbia’s strong commitment to regional stability and its dedication to dialogue and good-neighbourly relations as essential prerequisites for the development and prosperity of the entire Western Balkans.

“We are grateful for the support for a vision of the European Union that includes Serbia,” Đurić stated.

The Serbian Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, including the latest repressive measures undertaken by Pristina against the Serbian population.

The two officials agreed that the economy represents the area with the greatest potential for strengthening ties between the two countries. They also noted significant opportunities for cooperation in the fields of innovation, digitalisation, and emerging technologies.