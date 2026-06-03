16-Yr-Old Prodigy Alli Cazaam Nelson to Shatter Music Industry Records with Third Studio Album, ‘AC3: Origins Volume 1’
New Project Honors the Legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson and Features Full Instrumentals, Paired Preludes, and Hidden Surprises
Born at The University Hospital of Brooklyn at Long Island Hospital (LICH) at 6:24 a.m. on October 31, 2009, weighing eight pounds and two ounces, Nelson eventually relocated to Chaska, Minnesota. There, she formed her Minneapolis-based band, The Cs. Since its inception, her musical mission has been centered on carrying forward the rich artistic legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson. This upcoming album is dedicated entirely to his memory as one of the greatest performers of all time.
AC3: Origins Volume 1 breaks traditional structural boundaries by pairing brand-new song releases with full instrumentals and intricate musical preludes. The project expands on Nelson's multifaceted creative footprint, which includes her widely acclaimed Cupid Guitar line—a custom instrument collection that has captivated both novice and experienced musicians since its debut.
Despite her rapid rise and history-making achievements, Nelson maintains a unique perspective on her young career, actively avoiding the spotlight of fame. For her, creating music is a lifelong hobby and a natural talent cultivated from an early age that serves as a vital creative outlet for navigating life. Her fiercely dedicated fan base, known affectionately as the “Cazammenites” (which includes a passionate cross-section of Prince followers), operates entirely independently. This global community meticulously documents her achievements, discography, and live performances across social media platforms.
AC3: Origins Volume 1 will be available worldwide for streaming and download on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
About Alli Cazaam Nelson:Alli Cazaam Nelson is a 16-year-old multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer, and inventor based in Minnesota. Known for her cross-genre musical capabilities and her Cupid Guitar line, she also directs the Alli Cazaam Foundation, a charitable entity focused on funding children's programs and school lunch initiatives nationwide. For more updates, music, and performance information, visit the official Alli Cazaam Website or follow her on Instagram.
M. Tongish
Alakazaam! Management
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