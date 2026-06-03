Imitation XLERATOR® hand dryers are illegal in the United States per ITC Ruling

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Don’t be fooled by imitation hand dryers made overseas; you get what you pay for!

The patented technology in XLERATOR hand dryers delivers superior performance with third party verified faster dry times, reduced energy use and are backed by a 7-year warranty on all parts” — William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imitation XLERATORhand dryers continue to appear on e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Alibaba and eBay, often at lower prices than the original, patented technology, high-efficiency XLERATOR models, but you get what you pay for! Excel Dryer, Inc. is launching a new initiative to help customers identify imitation units and verify authenticity.While imitation dryers may cost less up front, customers will pay more over time through increased energy usage, breakdowns, repairs and replacements, since warranties are limited to only one year.“The patented technology in XLERATOR hand dryers delivers superior performance with third party verified faster dry times, reduced energy use and are backed by a 7-year warranty on all parts” said William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer.Authentic XLERATOR hand dryers are manufactured in the United States and feature adjustable sound, speed and heat controls, optional eHEPAfiltration and a wide range of finish and customization options. XLERATOR hand dryers are also backed by industry-leading certifications and documentation, including Made in USA Certified Health Product Declarations (HPDs) , and meet global safety standards, including UL, CE and RoHS certifications.Despite a favorable 2017 ruling from the United States International Trade Commission blocking the importation and sale of imitation XLERATOR hand dryers that infringe on Excel Dryer intellectual property rights, replica units continue to enter the U.S. market illegally.Customers should watch for several signs of imitation dryers, including lower performance, higher operating costs and missing safety or sustainability certifications. (SEE ATTACHED TABLE)Imitation XLERATOR hand dryers often lack the performance, safety standards and verified certifications required for reputable commercial facilities. Many replica units fail to dry hands thoroughly, resulting in a poorer user experience and compromised hygiene performance since wet hands are 1,000 times more likely to transfer germs than dry hands. Authentic XLERATOR hand dryers are engineered for reliability, durability, energy efficiency and safe operation, giving facility owners confidence in both performance and long-term value.For more information on identifying imitation and replica hand dryers, visit Excel Dryer’s verification resource.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

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