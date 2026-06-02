Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Storm, Flood Threats

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in advance of severe weather expected to impact multiple regions of Texas over the next several days.

"Texas is prepared to face the anticipated severe weather moving across each region of our state," said Governor Abbott. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate all necessary state emergency response resources and deploy them to potentially impacted communities."

According to the National Weather Service, an approaching storm system will bring multiple rounds of thunderstorms across portions of the state through the remainder of the week. Flash flooding is the primary threat, especially in areas of West, Northwest, Central, and East Texas starting today and lasting through the later part of this week. Some of these storms will have the capability of producing widespread rainfall leading to flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

‍Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues‍

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues‍ Texas Division of Emergency Management : The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state‍

: The State of Texas Incident Management Team, All Hazards Group responders, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state‍ Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions‍

: Personnel monitoring road conditions‍ Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues‍

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues‍ Texas Department of Public Safety : Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit‍

: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit‍ Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles‍

: Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles‍ Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs‍

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs‍ Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers‍

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers‍ Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry‍

: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry‍ Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Texans should proactively prepare by reviewing family communication plans, assembling emergency supply kits, and heeding guidance issued by local officials. Visit DriveTexas.org for real-time road conditions, find comprehensive severe weather and wildfire safety information at TexasReady.gov, and access all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.