Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For South Texas Communities Following Spring Severe Weather

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request to include South Texas in the federal disaster declaration for severe weather following storms that impacted the Rio Grande Valley in late April and early May. Counties added to the federal declaration are Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy.

"Texas is blessed to have the support of our federal partners as our state recovers from severe storms in the Rio Grande Valley," said Governor Abbott. "This SBA assistance will provide Texans who qualify with the financial tools needed to rebuild their homes and businesses. I thank our partners in the Trump Administration for their efforts to help Texas move forward from these disastrous storms."

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected Rio Grande Valley communities following the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred at the start of May.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting today, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 705 N Bowie Street in San Benito, TX, 78586, which will be open weekdays from 9 AM – 6 PM.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities impacted by severe weather, including: