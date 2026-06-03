Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Industrialized Building Code Council

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Suzanne Arnold, Edwin “Scooter” Lofton, Alex Morales, Jorge Olivares, John “Johnny” Scholl, and W.F. “Dubb” Smith to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2028. Additionally, the Governor appointed Lee Ramsey to the Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Suzanne Arnold of Rowlett is the chief building official for the City of McKinney. She is a member of the International Code Council (ICC), Building Officials Association of Texas (BOAT), Regional Codes Coordinating Committee, and the Energy & Green Advisory Board for the North Central Texas Council of Government. Additionally, she is the former president of the North Texas Chapter of the ICC. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Council since 2017. Arnold received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Texas Tech University.

Edwin "Scooter" Lofton of Horseshoe Bay is the owner of Treo Signature Homes. He is a member of the Hill Country Builders Association and a Sunday school teacher and small group leader at the Church of Horseshoe Bay. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Council since 2020. Lofton received an Associate of Business from Austin Community College.

Alex Morales of Houston is a technical real estate leader with Amazon, where he manages national infrastructure construction teams. He is a board member of the American Institute of Architects and the Building Enclosure Council of Houston and member of the Texas Society of Architects, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, and Rice Design Alliance. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Council since 2023. Morales received a Bachelor of Environmental Design - Architecture from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Jorge Olivares of San Antonio is an electrical professional engineer and Senior Project Manager for SSR-Inc. He is treasurer of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America San Antonio and member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. Additionally, he is a volunteer for San Antonio Sports. Olivares received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas at San Antonio. He is retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves with 30 years of Honorable Service.

John "Johnny" Scholl of Claude is the chief building official for the City of Amarillo, with over 40 years of experience in the plumbing and mechanical industry. He is a member of BOAT, South-central Partnership for Energy Efficiency as a Resource, Texas Panhandle Inspectors Association, ICC, and Construction Specifications Institute. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Council since 2020.

W.F. "Dubb" Smith of Dripping Springs is president of The W.F. Smith Company. He is a member of Texas Association of REALTORS, San Marcos Board of Realtors, and the Appraisal Institute. He has over a decade of experience as a gubernatorial appointee on the Council. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Economics and Agribusiness from TAMU.

Lee Ramsey of Aubrey is the co-founder and managing partner of Orison Holdings, LLC. Ramsey has 25 years of experience in real estate and entitlements. He is a member of the Denton Economic Development Partnership Board. Ramsey studied business at the University of North Texas.