Gated Architectural Estate Overlooking Bel-Air Country Club to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Historic 1930s Lower Bel Air Estate with Resort-Style Amenities and Golf Course Frontage to Sell in partnership with Douglas Elliman Real Estate

10950 Bellagio Road embodies everything buyers seek in Lower Bel Air—architectural authenticity, exceptional privacy, and effortless indoor-outdoor living.” — Trey Alligood

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic Lower Bel Air estate overlooking the famed Bel-Air Country Club will sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Trey Alligood of The Alligood Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Listed for $16.5 million, the gated architectural residence blends nearly a century of provenance with extensive modern enhancements, offering buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey legacy property in one of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods. Bidding is scheduled to open 23 June via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate on 30 June.

Originally built in 1930 and thoughtfully expanded in 2022, the estate blends timeless craftsmanship with modern luxury overlooking the 15th fairway of the prestigious Bel-Air Country Club. Featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, resort-style outdoor living spaces, and a newly constructed primary suite, the residence offers a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey legacy property in one of Los Angeles' most sought-after enclaves.

Concierge Auctions intends to capitalize on its success within the Los Angeles market and, more specifically, in Bel Air. Just last week, Concierge Auctions successfully sold The Crown Bel Air for $66.2 million—a once-in-a-generation assemblage of nine properties and seven homes. And the firm holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction—‘The One’—a 100,000+ square foot Bel Air estate that sold for $141 million.

"Luxury buyers today are increasingly global, and properties of this caliber require a platform capable of reaching them wherever they are," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Our success in the Bel Air market, including the landmark sale of ‘The One’–one of the most high-profile residential transactions to ever take place globally–demonstrates the continued demand for extraordinary Los Angeles real estate when presented to the right audience. For a property like Bellagio Road, establishing a defined timeline provides both transparency and urgency while ensuring the opportunity is exposed to the broadest possible audience.”

“10950 Bellagio Road embodies everything buyers seek in Lower Bel Air—architectural authenticity, exceptional privacy, and effortless indoor-outdoor living," said Alligood. "The home's original character has been thoughtfully preserved while significant recent improvements have elevated it for modern living. From the golf course frontage and resort-style grounds to the craftsmanship found throughout the interiors, it's the kind of property that rarely becomes available in this neighborhood."

Set behind gates and approached through a sweeping motor court, the home immediately establishes a sense of privacy and grandeur. Vaulted cathedral ceilings with hand-hewn beams, heated stone floors, French doors, and a private elevator create an atmosphere that feels both elegant and inviting. At the heart of the residence, a chef's kitchen anchored by a coveted La Cornue range opens seamlessly to multiple terraces and entertaining spaces, embracing Southern California's celebrated indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The newly expanded primary suite serves as a private retreat, complete with a marble spa bath, fireplace, two-story boutique-style closet, and patio overlooking the golf course. Additional highlights include five guest suites, a guest suite with a full kitchen, a custom wine cellar, library, media room, office, and converted attic living space completed during the 2022 expansion.

Outside, resort-inspired amenities elevate the estate's appeal. A dramatic 15-foot waterfall cascades beside the pool, while multiple terraces, lush mature landscaping, and canyon, treetop, and fairway views create an idyllic setting for both entertaining and everyday living. The property's exceptional privacy is enhanced by integrated security systems, gated access, and mature landscaping throughout the grounds.

Located moments from the Bel-Air Country Club and minutes from Beverly Hills, Brentwood, the Sunset Strip, and the Getty Center, the estate offers unparalleled access to Los Angeles' premier dining, shopping, cultural destinations, and outdoor recreation. From the boutiques of Rodeo Drive to the trails of Franklin Canyon Park and the coastline of Malibu, the address places the very best of Southern California within easy reach.

Images of the properties may be viewed online. All photography credited to Gavin Cater.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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