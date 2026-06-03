Animation+ Studios’ Original Animated Comedy - Toon World Express - Premieres Exclusively on Tubi Today

Toon World Express

New series brings together some of the most influential voices in contemporary independent animation.

Toon World Express is exactly the kind of show we built Animation+ Studios to support. It represents a generation of creators who have built passionate audiences by making genuinely original work.” — Evan Weiss, Co-Founder of Animation+

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animation+ today announced the premiere of its original animated comedy series, Toon World Express, debuting exclusively on Tubi. View the trailer now: https://youtu.be/pr-Irdc0KLo Created by underground animation veterans Marc M (Marc Moceri), David Dore, and Joey Souza, Toon World Express is a fast-paced, irreverent animated comedy that brings together a collection of some of the most distinctive voices working in animation today. The series marks the first production from the creators' new banner, Cartoon Trap House, and serves as a showcase for the creative community helping shape the future of independent adult animation.Best known for his work on Smiling Friends and years of influential online animation, Marc M joins longtime collaborators David Dore and Joey Souza to create a world that blends absurdist comedy, internet-era storytelling, and a distinctly creator-driven sensibility. The series also features contributions from a range of acclaimed animators, writers, and artists whose work has helped define the modern independent animation landscape.Produced by Animation+ Studios and executive producer Niall Madden, Toon World Express reflects the company's commitment to championing original creator-led projects and providing a platform for the next generation of animated storytelling."Toon World Express is exactly the kind of show we built Animation+ Studios to support," said Evan Weiss, Co-Founder of Animation+. "Marc, David, and Joey represent a generation of creators who have built passionate audiences by making genuinely original work, and bringing their first series together under Cartoon Trap House felt like a natural opportunity to help elevate something special.""We've always loved creating the kind of animation that feels a little unpredictable, a little chaotic, and completely creator-driven," said Marc M, Co-Creator of Toon World Express. "This show gave us the opportunity to collaborate with some of our favorite artists and comedians and build something that reflects the community we've been part of for years."Since its inception, Animation+ has focused on elevating independent animation creators and connecting their work with larger audiences. The launch of Toon World Express represents a major milestone for the studio's original programming efforts and further reinforces the growing demand for creator-led adult animated comedy.Tune in to watch Toon World Express exclusively on Tubi beginning June 3, 2026.Watch Link: animpl.us/l99qzofAbout Animation+ StudiosAnimation+ is a dedicated FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel showcasing bold, creator-driven adult animated comedy with AVOD offerings as well. Curated for fans of irreverent, offbeat, and cult-favorite animation, Animation+ brings together acclaimed series, underground hits, and international discoveries — all streaming 24/7 and 100% free. Launched in 2024 by co-founders Fitzpatrick and industry vet Evan Weiss in partnership with many of the genres most popular animation studios and creators, Animation+ is available across major FAST and AVOD platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Vizio WatchFree+, Hisense Vidaa, Plex and Tubi. The channel champions voices pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling and serves as a launchpad for unique content that’s often overlooked by traditional networks and gatekeepers.Media Contact:Megan SekkasThe Co-Op Collectivemegan@sekkas.com(310) 279-6811

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