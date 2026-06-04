83% of developers are vibe coding, but call for more governance and coordination to manage workloads, research reveals

Research from The Adaptavist Group finds that the vast majority of developers are now using vibe coding, citing massive productivity gains

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-assisted ‘vibe coding’ has delivered on its promise of speed and productivity, but the volume of code now being produced is outstripping teams' ability to review, govern, and manage it, creating new bottlenecks, according to new research from The Adaptavist Group.

The survey of 240 professional developers across the US and UK, conducted via Attest, finds that 83% are now using vibe coding in some form and reaping the benefits. 87% say it saves them time, 74% say they are building more than they did before, and 71% say it makes them better at their job.

However, while the productivity gains are clear, there is also a growing demand for teamwork in vibe-coding, and for organisations to ensure code review practices keep pace with increasing use of AI-assisted development.

*Speed is a team sport*

Despite the image of the lone AI-powered developer, the data suggests the opposite impulse is taking hold. The more productive developers become, the more they value the structures around them. Whilst 71% say vibe coding creates more coordination work for their team, and 63% say it increases the complexity of planning and tracking tasks, 73% agree that vibe coding has increased their appreciation for project management tools.

To help them manage the volume of work, 73% report using project management tools more frequently since they started coding with AI.

"Developers are shipping more, and shipping faster," said Neal Riley, AI Innovation Lead at The Adaptavist Group. "Productivity is no longer the limiting factor. When developers can produce three times the code in half the hours, and code generation accelerates, organisations need better visibility, planning, alignment, review, and orchestration. The teams that win in this era won't be the ones with the fanciest AI tools. They'll be the ones with the strongest connective tissue around them."

*Vibe coding without human review not uncommon*

While 82% of developers agree that governance and structured review processes are essential, 11% say they deploy AI-generated code without human review every time, and 30% say it occurs at least some of the time. Nearly half (47%) report only a basic additional review process for AI-generated code, while 14% say no additional review process exists at all.

Two in five developers (40%) say they do not always fully disclose the extent of their AI tool usage at work, citing concerns about how it may be perceived or governed; a visibility gap that makes establishing consistent standards harder still.

*Risks and rewards*

Developers acknowledge real drawbacks: 55% say vibe coding introduces technical debt, 33% warn it creates operational risks such as downtime or software failures, and 67% believe it limits learning opportunities for junior developers. 39% worry it could threaten their own job security.

Yet sentiment remains strongly positive overall. 74% say vibe coding makes their work more enjoyable, 67% say it improves creativity, and 76% support deploying vibe coding tools across their organisation.

*The road ahead: from vibe coding to agentic engineering*

Even as adoption accelerates, developers are already looking to what comes next. Nearly half (49%) believe vibe coding will eventually be replaced by agentic engineering - a more autonomous, workflow-driven approach to software creation - and 30% believe it could make coding even faster and more efficient than vibe coding today. As the productivity milestones are being met, organisations need to align on governance and orchestration.

-ENDS-

*‘Vibe coding’ definition*

The research defines ‘vibe coding’ as a development approach where engineers rely heavily on AI-generated code and high-level prompts, prioritising speed and intuition over detailed hands-on implementation and deep understanding of the resulting software, making governance and review processes increasingly critical.

*About The Adaptavist Group*

The Adaptavist Group is a collection of diverse companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across key practices: DevOps, work management, ITSM, AI, agile, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

Media Contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com

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