Robert E Hansen Unveils Culture of Legacy, An Immersive Art Collection Honoring the Music Icons Who Shaped Black Culture

Black music is one of America's greatest cultural gifts My Name is Prince by Robert E Hansen

Limited-edition collection blends art, technology, and storytelling to inspire future generations

We're transforming cultural history into collectible art that people can wear, display, and share. This collection is about honoring the past while using innovation to inspire the future.” — Robert E. Hansen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Link to art, artist biography and artist headshot here In celebration of Black Music Month, acclaimed immersive artist Robert E. Hansen will unveil Culture of Legacy, a limited-edition capsule collection where fine art becomes collectible apparel. Launching exclusively at iamroberthansen.com , the collection transforms the stories of Black music and cultural icons into wearable works of art and collectible pieces that blend art, storytelling, and innovation. Each item is designed to be collected as a lasting tribute to the musicians, visionaries, and cultural trailblazers whose influence continues to shape generations.The inaugural Culture of Legacy capsule features tributes to legendary icons Stevie Wonder, Tupac Shakur, Prince, and Michael Jackson. Through Hansen’s signature mixed-media process, each portrait is composed of thousands of archival-inspired images woven together to reflect the depth of each music icon’s artistry, activism, and cultural influence.Each piece transforms traditional portraiture into an interactive experience enhanced by augmented reality technology powered by the ARTIVIVE App. When viewed through a smartphone, Hansen’s artwork unlocks cinematic storytelling experiences featuring commentary and cultural context developed in collaboration with educator and documentarian T.L. Cross, creator of Cross in a Minute. The project was curated alongside cultural architect Drego Moore to ensure each release preserves both artistic excellence and historical significance.“Black music is one of America's greatest cultural gifts, and the stories behind the artists deserve to be preserved, celebrated, and experienced in new ways," said Hansen. "Through Culture of Legacy, we're transforming cultural history into collectible art that people can wear, display, and share. This collection is about honoring the past while using innovation to inspire the future."Culture of Legacy will be available exclusively at iamroberthansen.com. To preserve the collection's exclusivity and collector value, only 1,000 pieces of each design will be produced. Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large, when the collection closes on June 30, these designs will be retired, giving collectors, music lovers, and culture enthusiasts a limited opportunity to own a distinctive tribute to the enduring legacy of Black music and culture.About Robert E. HansenRobert E. Hansen is a Harlem-born immersive artist and visual storyteller whose work fuses fine art, technology, and culture. Through a proprietary process that combines thousands of images, embedded digital technology, and interactive storytelling, Hansen transforms traditional artwork into living, multi-dimensional experiences. His work has been featured by Nike Basketball, HBO, Sprite, New York Fashion Week, the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, and Bentley USA. Hansen is increasingly recognized as a visual archivist of culture, whose art celebrates the people, movements, and moments that shape our collective story. His work challenges traditional boundaries between art and audience, creating experiences that are not only seen but felt, explored, and remembered.To experience the collection, visit:Follow:Instagram: @robertehansen

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