Scary Good Named Award-Winning Self-Help Book as Workplace Anxiety Reaches New Heights

Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries Angie Callen | Speaker, Author, Coach Angie in natural habitat

Angie Callen's guide to ditching the Sunday Scaries wins national book award as workplace anxiety continues to rise.

Angie Callen writes like she coaches—no BS, all heart. Scary Good is a field guide for anyone who's felt the gap between who they are and what they do.” — Mike Kim, Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author of You Are the Brand

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American professionals experience Sunday night anxiety an average of 36 times per year, and the numbers aren't improving. It's a problem Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries was written to address — and one that just earned author Angie Callen national recognition. Now in its 45th year, NABE, the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, named Scary Good its Winter 2026 Self-Help winner."The Sunday Scaries aren't something to fix—they're something to listen to," says Callen. "They're often the first sign you're living by default instead of by design."The award adds to a growing list of recognition for Scary Good. A BookLife critic's report described the book as "a charming, messy chronicle" with a "conversational, intimate, and welcoming" voice and a "refreshing" approach to personal growth. The book was also named a finalist in the Business-Motivational category of the 2026 Independent Author Awards by Literary Global.Callen is a former engineer with a degree from Carnegie Mellon University who spent the early part of her career in technical and business leadership roles before founding Career Benders and The Modern Coach . That nontraditional path, from engineer to entrepreneur, is the backbone of Scary Good, which explores how purpose, confidence, and alignment are built through intentional choices and action, not perfection. Rather than offering quick fixes or productivity hacks, the book encourages readers to question inherited expectations, address dissatisfaction before it turns into burnout, and make more intentional choices about how they work and live.Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries is available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats through Amazon and other major book retailers. The ebook debuted as a top new release in Amazon's Entrepreneurship category. Callen is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, and keynote speaking engagements.About Angie CallenAngie Callen is a speaker, award-winning author and coach, and founder of Career Benders and The Modern Coach. Known for her no-nonsense style, sense of humor, and human-first approach, she helps leaders and entrepreneurs make more intentional choices about their work and lives. A former engineer with a degree from Carnegie Mellon University, Callen lives and works in the mountains of western Colorado.

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