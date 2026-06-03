May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Elijah Campbell

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Elijah Campbell, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was officially inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps at Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany on May 29, 2026.

Originally from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, his father, who also served in the Army, inspired Campbell to enlist in the Army in 2022 and completed basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He later graduated from the Defense Information School at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, before serving assignments that led him to Germany.

Reflecting on the milestone, Campbell said, “I faced a lot of obstacles becoming an NCO, but I persevered. The most rewarding part of my job is taking care of my Soldiers.”

This induction marks Campbell’s transition into the Army’s professional NCO Corps and reinforces his commitment to leadership, mentorship, and service.